Sport Fishing Blue Marlin Expands with Eight New Boats at Marina Los Sueños, Costa Rica

Sport Fishing Blue Marlin Los Sueños Marina

Expansion Enhances Offshore Adventure Offerings with Top-Tier Boats, Expert Crews, and Unmatched Access to World-Class Sportfishing

This expansion marks a significant milestone for our company and for the sport fishing community, We’re proud to elevate the guest experience while promoting sustainable and responsible marine tourism” — Juan Carlos Delgado, CEO of Sport Fishing Blue Marlin

CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sport Fishing Blue Marlin , one of Costa Rica’s leading charter companies, has officially unveiled a powerful addition to its fleet: eight state-of-the-art vessels now docked at the world-renowned Marina Los Sueños in Playa Herradura. This expansion positions the company as one of the most comprehensive sport fishing operations in the Central Pacific region.This upgrade strengthens the company’s presence in Costa Rica’s Central Pacific, offering anglers access to elite boats and fishing experiences from a world-class marina.Renowned for delivering unforgettable fishing excursions in Costa Rica’s legendary waters, Sport Fishing Blue Marlin is setting a new standard with these vessels. The fleet enhances capacity and provides more opportunities for adventure-seekers, seasoned anglers, and eco-tourists to explore the Pacific’s vibrant marine ecosystem.Marina Los Sueños, a premier destination for world-class fishing and luxury travel, now offers visitors even greater access to thrilling offshore experiences with this new lineup.The fleet is now available for bookings, with trips ranging from half-day local charters to multi-day offshore adventures tailored to all levels of experience.The newly introduced fleet includes the following vessels:Grand Slam — Docked at Los Sueños, this vessel is ideal for both inshore and full-day offshore fishing charters targeting marlin, sailfish, and other trophy species.Spanish Fly — Designed for excitement, it is built for chasing billfish grand slams and filling the cooler with tuna, mahi-mahi, and more. Sport Fishing Blue MarlinMojito — Offering a balance of comfort and performance, Mojito serves as a versatile charter boat from Los Sueños.Satisfaction‑1 — Located just steps from Los Sueños Marina, this vessel provides fast access to prime fishing grounds, especially useful for shorter or inshore trips.Fish Whistle — Another strong addition to the Los Sueños lineup, built for serious anglers seeking trophy catches.Dragin Fly — Equipped to handle offshore challenges and long-range excursions.Crush Em — Engineered for power and performance, ideal for anglers who want speed and capability in open waters.Ambition — A capable sportfishing boat known in the fleet of top marlin‑fishing operations in Costa Rica.Each vessel is outfitted with tournament-grade gear, experienced captains, and a commitment to safety and customer satisfaction. With this expansion, Sport Fishing Blue Marlin can better accommodate varying trip types — from half-day inshore outings to full-day deep-sea excursions, and FAD (Fish Attracting Device) trips, — and serve more customers during peak season.Edward Garlitz (July 28, 2025)“Went after sailfish with Blue Marlin. Leo was my captain … and first mate Leo. My first fishing in Costa Rica. I definitely picked a good outfit. Communication was excellent; the arrangements were easy. And Jose and Leo put me on the fish! … They gave me a lot of guidance along the way and helped me successfully have the trip of a lifetime! I would highly recommend them and want to say thanks to Blue Marlin Sport fishing and Jose and Leo!”This kind of praise from satisfied customers underscores the company’s dedication to excellence, personalized service, and creating unforgettable experiences on the water.About Sport Fishing Blue MarlinSport Fishing Blue Marlin specializes in personalized fishing charters, combining expert crews, top-tier gear, and a deep commitment to conservation. Based in Playa de Coco, the company continues to grow as a go-to name for unforgettable marine experiences in Costa Rica.The company emphasizes environmental responsibility. Every charter adheres to best practices in catch‑and‑release, protected species handling, and minimizing ocean impact, aligning with national goals for ecotourism and marine conservation in Costa Rica.Local Partnerships & Community EngagementSport Fishing Blue Marlin actively partners with local tourism agencies, resorts, and sustainable marine‑conservation groups to promote Costa Rica as a premier sportfishing destination. By anchoring this new fleet at Marina Los Sueños, the company contributes to the region’s economic growth, supports job creation, and elevates Costa Rica’s reputation in global angling circles.Booking InformationThe new fleet is now available for reservations. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or new to sportfishing, you can book fishing charters tailored to your preferences — inshore, offshore, half‑day, full day, or FAD trips.Reserve your adventure today via Sport Fishing Blue Marlin’s website or by contacting their booking office directly.

Guide to Blue Marlin Fishing in Costa Rica: Top Fishing Locations andTips!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.