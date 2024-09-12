Sport Fishing Blue Marlin Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Marking a Quarter Century of Unforgettable Adventures

Sport Fishing Blue Marlin Office in Playas del Coco

Costa Rica's leading sport fishing company reflects on its growth, achievements and exciting new promotions for its customers

Fish Now and Work Later - create memories that will last a lifetime.” — Juan Carlos Delgado

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sport Fishing Blue Marlin, a division of Fish Now and Work Later Sociedad Anónima, is proud to celebrate 25 years of providing world-class fishing charters and adventure tours in the stunning waters of Costa Rica . Founded in December 28th 1999, the company has grown from a modest fleet of two boats to now representing more than 20 vessels across the country’s most prestigious marinas, becoming the go-to charter company for anglers from around the world.Located in the heart of Playas del Coco, Guanacaste, Sport Fishing Blue Marlin has been dedicated to delivering thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime fishing experiences to both novice and seasoned anglers. This milestone anniversary marks not only their longevity but also their commitment to excellence, customer service, and environmental stewardship.Juan Carlos Delgado, owner of Sport Fishing Blue Marlin, remarked, "Reaching 25 years is a significant accomplishment for us. What started as a passion project with two boats has grown into a fleet of over 20, serving countless satisfied customers. Our motto, ‘Fish Now and Work Later,’ continues to resonate with guests who are looking to create lifelong memories on the water.”Over the past two and a half decades, Sport Fishing Blue Marlin has made remarkable strides. A major achievement came in January 2020, when the company received the prestigious Tourism Declaration from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, recognizing their exceptional service and contribution to the country’s tourism industry. The company also faced the unprecedented challenge of surviving 11 months of closure due to the global pandemic, emerging stronger and more resilient, ready to welcome fishing enthusiasts back to Costa Rica’s legendary Pacific waters.Sport Fishing Blue Marlin’s fleet now spans the four most important marinas in Costa Rica: Papagayo, Flamingo, Los Sueños Herradura , and Pez Vela Quepos, ensuring that anglers have access to prime fishing grounds no matter where they are in the country.To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Sport Fishing Blue Marlin is offering a series of special promotions available from now until December 28, 2024. These include:- **15% off all bottom fishing tours** on their 29-foot boats- **10% off your second fishing tour** on any boat- **15% off land tours** when booking any fishing tour- **Exclusive giveaways**: By filling out a simple form, customers are automatically entered into January drawings to win tours aboard the Marlin del Rey Catamaran, and dinners at Café de Playa Restaurant for two people.- Offers are valid as long as the minimum number of participants is met.These promotions are designed to give both returning and new customers an opportunity to experience the best of Costa Rica’s fishing, while enjoying unbeatable savings.In celebration of this milestone anniversary, Sport Fishing Blue Marlin is also updating its website, making it more user-friendly and interactive, detailed information on all services, packages, and tours, and the latest updates from the company. These enhancements reflects the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and their continuous efforts to improve the overall guest experience.Looking to the future, Juan Carlos Delgado commented, “We are committed to growing our fleet to ensure that we can offer fishing charters for all budgets and preferences, while maintaining the highest standards of service. Our mission is to continue evolving, improving, and creating unforgettable adventures for our clients.”The company’s fleet operates across the country’s top marinas, ensuring access to Costa Rica’s best fishing spots. In addition to fishing, they provide a variety of land and water-based tours, including snorkeling, surfing, zip lining, ATV rides, and more.As Sport Fishing Blue Marlin embarks on its next 25 years, they invite all adventure-seekers to join in the celebration. Book your charter today and take advantage of the limited-time anniversary promotions. Whether you’re fishing for marlin, exploring the ocean on a catamaran, or enjoying a day of zip-lining through the lush Costa Rican rainforest, Sport Fishing Blue Marlin ensures every adventure is unforgettable. **Fish now and work later—create memories that will last a lifetime!**

25th Anniversary Sport Fishing Blue Marlin - Costa Rica Fishing Charters Company

