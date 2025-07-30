9/11 Widow & Stroke Survivor Beth Murphy to Begin NeuroRecovery Bootcamp at NeuroAnimation

NeuroAnimation Benefits

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroAnimation is honored to welcome Beth Murphy — a three-time cancer survivor, stroke warrior, and 9/11 widow — to its groundbreaking NeuroRecovery Bootcamp in Columbus, Ohio. Beth’s story has captured national attention through the American Heart Association, MUSC Health, and others, but her most powerful chapters are still being written.Beth’s hemorrhagic stroke occurred on September 9, 2021, just two days before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that took the life of her husband, Kevin James Murphy, who worked on the 100th floor of Tower One at the World Trade Center. At the time of Kevin’s death, Beth had just endured melanoma surgery and the removal of 26 lymph nodes. She was hospitalized with a rare illness affecting her nervous system only one week before the towers fell.Doctors told Beth she would never walk again. But from her hospital bed — hooked to machines, barely able to move — she saw Kevin’s name appear on the TV during a 9/11 tribute. In that moment, she made a promise to her late husband: I will walk again. I will move my hand again. I will not give up. And she hasn’t.Now, Beth is bringing that same unbreakable will to NeuroAnimation’s immersive, neuroscience-driven recovery program.A New Hope in Stroke RecoveryNeuroAnimation represents a new frontier in stroke and brain injury therapy — where immersive environments and motion-capture technology are used to supercharge neuroplasticity, rebuild movement, and drive measurable brain growth. The program is housed in a flagship facility in New Albany, Ohio and attracts clients from around the country seeking this innovative and new neurological therapy.Inside a custom-built virtual environment, participants use only their affected arm to control a digital avatar — engaging in real-time, adaptive movement that reconnects the brain and body. It’s joyful, deeply challenging, and clinically backed.In a randomized clinical trial currently pending publication, participants in the NeuroRecovery Bootcamp demonstrated significant growth in key regions of the brain — including areas related to executive function, processing speed and motor control. These gains extended beyond movement, with clients also experiencing improvements in memory, focus, and emotional resilience. This suggests the program is activating deeper systems of brain repair and might impact beyond stroke. In fact, there is clinical evidence providing support of this therapy for Parkinson' s as well.Beth will be closely tracked by the NeuroAnimation team throughout her 3-week Bootcamp, with cognitive, motor, and executive function data collected to help further validate this emerging model of care.“We’re honored to support Beth in this next chapter of her recovery,” said Dr. Omar Ahmad, CEO and inventor of NeuroAnimation. “She is the embodiment of perseverance. Her story reminds all of us that healing is not only possible — it’s a decision made every day to keep going.”Beth’s journey through the program will be documented in collaboration with her family and care team, with the goal of inspiring other stroke survivors — and reminding them that recovery isn’t over, even years after injury.About Beth Murphy:Beth Murphy is a three-time cancer survivor, 9/11 widow, stroke warrior, and mother. Her resilience in the face of unimaginable loss and chronic illness has inspired thousands. She continues to fight — not only for herself, but to honor her husband’s memory and be fully present for her family.About NeuroAnimation:NeuroAnimation Strength and Recovery Center is a neuroscience-driven brain recovery clinic based in New Albany, Ohio. Using motion-capture technology, immersive 3D environments, and real-time movement therapy, the center helps clients restore function and build new neural connections—unlocking gains in both motor and cognitive health.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.neuroanimation.com or call (614) 758-8889.Media Contact:NeuroAnimation Strength & Recovery Center6530 West Campus Oval, Suite 160New Albany, OH 43054Phone: (614) 758-8889Email: info@neuroanimation.comRelated Coverage: MUSC Health – I Hope You Dance : Stroke Survivor Shows Power of Determination American Heart Association – I Need to Walk Again : Stroke Survivor Keeps Promise to Her Husband Who Died on 9/11

