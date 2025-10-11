【Culminates in splendor】British fireworks company won first prize in 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

MACAU, October 11 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”) culminated in splendor tonight (11 October) with the prize-giving ceremony held. Ten fireworks companies from around the globe painted mesmerizing fireworks across Macao’s sky on five evenings in September and October. After the intense competition, Pyrotex Fireworx Ltd. from the United Kingdom won the first prize, followed by Platinum Fireworks, Inc. from the Philippines and Dancing Fireworks Group from China as the first and second runners-up.

High-level contest unleashes impact as international exchange platform

The prize-giving ceremony took place right after the last two fireworks shows. Secretary for Economy and Finance, Tai Kin Ip, and MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes attended the ceremony together with other guests. Senna Fernandes expressed in her remarks that MGTO has striven to invite outstanding pyrotechnic companies from around the world to join the Contest. Despite that the two finale shows were rescheduled for tonight owing to weather conditions, the fireworks companies presented ten splendid extravaganzas of light and sound on five evenings. Contest participants had the opportunity to connect and deepen exchange with their counterparts from worldwide, which manifested Macao’s strengths as an international exchange platform. She expressed hope that the Contest will continue to bring out Macao’s diverse charm of “tourism + events” and enrich the city’s dynamic as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Spark festive joy on National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival

Invigorate nighttime economy

With the event spanning across the holidays of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival, many visitors were attracted to Macao for a memorable festive vacation with wonderful fireworks presented by pyrotechnic companies from Australia, South Africa, Korea, Austria, China, Portugal, the Philippines, Japan, the United Kingdom and Brazil. This year, the Office recommended six best vantage points for residents and visitors. Each fireworks night attracted great crowds for enjoyment and check-in on social media. Held on the waterfront next to Macao Science Center as one of the vantage points each fireworks evening, the Fireworks Carnival offered a kaleidoscope of delicacies, games and performances. Spectators spent and enjoyed fireworks at the Carnival which bustled with life and boosted the nighttime economy.

Three parallel contests welcome applications by end of October

The Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest are held once again for the Contest this year, along with the AI Generative Art Contest held for the first time. The three contests are currently open for submission of entries until 31 October. For details, please visit the website: http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo.

Interactive game gives out attractive prizes

The Contest featured an online interactive game this year. By clicking on online promotional messages or scanning QR codes located in the spectator zones, visitors and residents could access MGTO’s WeChat mini-program interactive zone to share fireworks photos and videos, guess the champion team and collect fireworks cards among other tasks, for a chance to win attractive prizes. As of 10 October, the game engaged over 390,000 participations by WeChat users.

Interdepartmental and public-private collaboration

The supporting entities for the Contest this year included Macao Customs Service, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Public Security Police Force, Fire Services Bureau, Marine and Water Bureau, Transport Bureau, Civil Aviation Authority and Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau. The Contest also featured leading partners namely Sands China Ltd., Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., MGM, SJM Resorts, S.A., Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Galaxy Entertainment Group; TDM as the media partner and Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre as the venue partner.

Prestigious Contest radiates glamour of “tourism + events”

Held since 1989, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has developed into a prestigious event of Macao. Over the years, top notch fireworks companies from around the world have joined the Contest to create wonderful shows that keep reaching a new pinnacle of excellence for audience’s enjoyment. In tandem with a growing diversity of parallel activities, the Contest radiates Macao’s appeal as an international destination of “tourism + events” and keeps enriching the glamorous dynamic of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure.