Call Sheet Media Announces 'Echoes of Guernica,' a Compelling New Feature Screenplay by Dr. Leonard Tachmes

Leonard Tachmes' Echoes of Guernica

Acclaimed Miami surgeon and screenwriter unveils a sweeping tale of love, loss, and artistic resilience in a world transformed by crisis.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media , in association with David Lautrec Productions , proudly announces the development of Echoes of Guernica, an original screenplay written by Miami-based physician, artist, and screenwriter Leonard Tachmes, M.D. Following his acclaimed work Rebels in Paradise: A Med School Story , Dr. Tachmes returns with another emotionally charged exploration of love, loss, and human resilience.Echoes of Guernica tells the story of a New York art dealer in a failing marriage whose chance encounter with a Spanish art student leads to an unexpected romance. As the world is gripped by a global pandemic, personal tragedy, and separation, the two must navigate deception, grief, and an unforeseen pregnancy that will forever link their lives.Tagline: “A pandemic shut the world—yet their hearts kept the door open.”Set against the backdrop of art, history, and cultural upheaval, Echoes of Guernica examines how love and creativity endure amid catastrophe. The film’s tone is deeply visual and humanistic, reflecting Dr. Tachmes’s unique ability to weave artistic and emotional precision into every frame.“Dr. Leonard Tachmes writes with the precision of a surgeon and the soul of a poet,” said a Call Sheet Media spokesperson. “Echoes of Guernica is a haunting, visually rich exploration of inherited trauma and artistic defiance—where every frame feels like a brushstroke on history. His storytelling is both intimate and epic, rooted in legacy and rebellion.”Born in Havana, Cuba, and raised in Miami Beach, Florida, Dr. Tachmes earned his BS from Duke University and his MD from Jefferson Medical College. He completed advanced surgical training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan and the University of Chicago Hospital. Beyond his medical career, he has long been a champion of the arts, having founded the Leonard Tachmes Gallery in Miami, which showcased contemporary and Latin American artists from 2001 to 2011.Since expanding into screenwriting in 2014, Dr. Tachmes has written nine feature-length screenplays, earning multiple national and international awards. Rebels in Paradise and Echoes of Guernica—both now in development with Call Sheet Media—demonstrate his distinctive narrative voice and commitment to stories that bridge art, identity, and transformation.Dr. Tachmes continues to balance his work as a surgeon with his creative endeavors, drawing inspiration from both the precision of medicine and the boundless humanity of art.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.