Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Intermountain Conservation Camp Apprehended

LASSEN COUNTY – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced an incarcerated person who walked away on Oct. 10, 2025, from Intermountain Conservation Camp in Bieber, Lassen County, was apprehended.

Jorge Gayton, 38, was taken into custody without incident by the California Highway Patrol in Nubieber, CA. Gayton has been transported to High Desert State Prison.

Gayton was received from Stanislaus County on Jan. 22, 2024. He was sentenced to three years for first-degree robbery and vehicle theft.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

