Ginger Network's Maureen Bergen Honored with Advocate Award from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This weekend, the Diabetes Dietetic Practice Group (DDPG) of The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will be awarding their Advocate Award to Maureen Bergen, Michelin Star Strategist of The Ginger Network of Arlington, Virginia, to recognize her substantial impact supporting this esteemed group of nutrition professionals. The award will be presented Sunday, October 12, during DDPG’s Awards and Membership Reception at the Academy’s annual Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® (FNCE) in Nashville.

The Advocate Award recognizes an individual, organization, or business that has made a significant contribution to the DDPG or shown support for dietetic professionals. This award highlights those who have championed nutrition as a vital part of diabetes care, acting as a role model and promoting the profession within the diabetes community.

“This honor celebrates Maureen’s unwavering commitment to advancing the goals of DDPG and championing the essential role of dietitians in diabetes management,” said Lorena Drago, MS, RDN, CDN, CDCES, Diabetes DPG Chair. “Through years of educational programming and outreach on behalf of various food clients, Maureen has provided DDPG members with evidence-based research and resources that have helped them provide guidance, care and inspiration for their patients with diabetes.”

“We are incredibly proud of Maureen. This honor is a testament to her remarkable talent and tireless dedication, and it is truly a privilege to work alongside someone so deserving of this recognition,” said Stephen McCauley, Founder and President of The Ginger Network. “She is an amazing force in the field of nutrition communications, and we are thrilled to celebrate this well-deserved achievement with her.”

Maureen is an accomplished marketing and communications executive with more than three decades of experience. She currently serves as a Michelin-Star strategist for The Ginger Network, where she applies her extensive experience in food and nutrition communications. Throughout her distinguished career, she has built a diverse expertise spanning consumer marketing, influencer strategies, association communications, and crisis management. Her strategic rigor and persuasive storytelling skills are crucial in translating complex information into compelling messages that resonate with specific audiences.

About the Diabetes Dietetic Practice Group

Established in 1979, DDPG is the largest professional dietetic practice group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. With more than 4,350 nutrition professionals, DDPG membership is primarily made up of registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) who specialize in quality diabetes care and education for people with diabetes and their families, and for those at risk of developing diabetes.

About The Ginger Network

The Ginger Network provides seasoned communications counsel on food and nutrition brand and marketing issues for companies, associations, and commodity groups. The firm is most recognized for its signature nutrition thought-leadership symposium, FoodFluence™, at which the most accomplished food and nutrition influencers in North America convene with world-renowned researchers and speakers for exceptional education, networking, fellowship, and cultural sensations.

For more information, visit www.moreginger.com

