Ginger Network's Stephen McCauley Named Honorary Member of Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Awardee Joins Ranks of First Lady Michelle Obama and World-Renowned Chef and Humanitarian José Andrés

In a world where 'influencers’ are sought by industry to promote their business, Stephen has developed programs to showcase RDNs not only as the nutrition expert, but as THE nutrition influencer.” — Susan T. Borra, RDN, former President of The Academy

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This coming weekend, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (Academy) will be awarding Honorary Membership to Stephen McCauley, President and Founder of The Ginger Network of Arlington, Virginia, to acknowledge more than three decades of outstanding and continued support of the Academy and the nutrition and dietetics profession. The Academy represents more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, and is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The award will be presented Sunday, October 6, at the Academy’s annual Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® (FNCE) in Minneapolis.

Since 1920, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has granted honorary memberships to non-members for their significant contributions to the field. Each year, two or three individuals are selected based on their expertise and promotion of the Academy’s values. Honorary members have demonstrated notable national or international service by promoting the contributions of registered dietitians to the optimal health of the public and have aided in the advancement of the profession.

Stephen McCauley is being honored for dedicating his career to the Academy's vision - a world where all people thrive through the transformative power of food and nutrition. For more than 35 years, he has been a champion of science- and evidence-based nutrition information researched, studied, and communicated by Registered Dietitian Nutritionists. He has created and executed a new level of professional development for RDNs with his global nutrition thought-leadership conferences. He has hired, mentored, and partnered with hundreds of RDNs to shape nutrition communications at major commodity boards, food companies and global marketing firms. He has elevated the visibility of diverse nutrition communicators including the development of a scholarship for RDNs who identify as part of racial or ethnic minority groups.

“Stephen McCauley is an extraordinary marketing and communications professional who has dedicated his career exclusively to food, nutrition, and wellness. In his practice he continuously utilizes the expertise of dietetic professionals and promotes RDN’s as the evidence-based experts in food and nutrition,” said Susan T. Borra, RDN, former President of The Academy and former Executive Director of the Food Industry Association (FMI) Foundation. “In a world where ‘influencers’ are sought after by industry to promote their business, Stephen has developed programs to showcase RDNs not only as the nutrition expert, but as THE nutrition influencer.”

“In all the years that I have known Stephen, I have greatly admired his character. He is a man of his word; he values honesty and integrity; he knows that partnering with reputable RDN’s, food companies and researchers will yield positive outcomes for all involved – especially the consumer,” said Connie Diekman, M.Ed., RD, LD, FADA, FAND, former President of The Academy. “He believes in what RDNs do and what we say. He is a strong advocate for our profession, believes in the work of the Academy, and I consider him ‘one of us.’ It is for these reasons that I strongly advocated for Honorary Membership for Stephen McCauley – he is one of us. It is time we make that official!”

Through the years, the Academy has awarded Honorary membership to a broad spectrum of notable luminaries including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Michelin Star chef and world-renowned humanitarian José Andrés, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Dan Glickman, and Richard Deckelbaum, MD, CM, FRCP(C), the past Director of the Institute of Human Nutrition at Columbia University.

For more than three decades, Stephen McCauley has been changing the way America eats. As a leader in two of the world's largest and most distinguished public relations firms for most of his career, he has offered diversified experience in consumer marketing, corporate publicity, issues management, food, nutrition, and promotions. In 2014, he started leveraging this extensive experience to create a new independent firm – The Ginger Network – dedicated to providing seasoned communications counsel on food & nutrition brand and marketing issues for companies, associations, and commodity groups. The firm is most recognized for its signature nutrition thought-leadership symposium, FoodFluence™, at which the most accomplished food and nutrition influencers in North America convene with world-renowned researchers and speakers for exceptional education, networking, fellowship, and cultural sensations.

