ICE Lodges Arrest Detainers for Criminal Illegal Aliens Charged in Virginia Highway Shooting

The two 17-year-olds in local police custody entered the U.S. as unaccompanied minors under the Biden Administration in 2022

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged arrest detainers against two criminal illegal aliens from Honduras for their involvement in a highway shooting in Virginia along I-295 on October 5, 2025.

Police were alerted of shots fired around 5 p.m. when a 911 caller reported possible gunfire along Interstate 295 northbound near the Creighton Road exit at mile marker 34.

A Hanover County Sheriff's deputy who was conducting a nearby traffic stop on the interstate observed a silver BMW matching the suspect description traveling northbound on I-295. When the deputy pulled onto the interstate, the BMW sped off, prompting a police pursuit. The Virginia State Police were called to assist with the investigation.

The two 17-year-olds were arrested. According to public records, the criminal illegal aliens have been charged with shooting from a vehicle, possession of a firearm under age 18, possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, and reckless handling of a firearm.

ICE officers lodged arrest detainers with the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center in Williamsburg, where the pair is currently being held in custody.

“These criminal illegal alien thugs whipped around in their BMW with complete neglect for the safety of Virginians when they decided to open fire on an interstate highway,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These illegal aliens were released unvetted by the Biden Administration into our country. ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure these public safety threats are not released back onto Virginia’s roads. We are not going to allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens.”

Both of these criminal illegal aliens entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 as unaccompanied children and were released in the U.S. by the Biden Administration.

If you have information about criminal activity in your community, call the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or complete the online tip form.