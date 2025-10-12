Life Stories’ Award-Winning Documentary Interview Series THE THREAD Returns with Season 3

The Thread Season 3 Now Available on YouTube!

Life Stories has announced Season 3 of THE THREAD, its flagship interview series. The new season of nine episodes debuts October 11 on YouTube.

PLEASANTVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Stories, the nonprofit media organization producing documentary films about people whose lives inspire meaningful change, announced the premiere of Season 3 of THE THREAD, its flagship interview series. The new season debuts Saturday, October 11 on YouTube with nine episodes released biweekly through early 2026.

Season 3 of THE THREAD weaves together the voices of artists, changemakers, and cultural icons who explore identity, courage, legacy, and justice through personal stories. Across three thematic arcs—Identity & Courage, Reform & Restoration, and Legacy Through Action—the series reveals what it means to bear witness and to act.

Interviewees include actor and activist Billy Porter, cellist and cultural bridge-builder Yo-Yo Ma, journalist Maria Elena Salinas, environmentalist Murray Fisher, constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe, and former American Express CEO Ken Chenault, among others.

Episodes are accompanied by educational materials and can be watched free via the Life Stories YouTube channel (@lifestoriesinterviews) and as a podcast on all major platforms.

"These conversations offer deeply human insights at a time when connection is more vital than ever,” said George Kunhardt, Executive Director of Life Stories. “Whether it’s restoring ecosystems or defending democracy, each guest challenges us to live with purpose.”

The series is created by Emmy-winning filmmakers and continues the mission of the Kunhardt family’s award-winning legacy in nonfiction storytelling.

“These are voices that don’t just inspire, they instruct,” said Teddy Kunhardt, Executive Producer of Life Stories. “Each interview offers an urgent lesson on justice, legacy, and resilience. We’re honored to share them, especially in a time when the need for thoughtful civic storytelling has never been greater.”

Season 3 Release Schedule:

Identity & Courage

October 11, 2025 – Billy Porter | Actor & Activist

October 26, 2025 – Maria Elena Salinas | Journalist

November 9, 2025 – Lee Grant | Director & Actress

Reform & Restoration

November 23, 2025 – Murray Fisher | Environmentalist

December 7, 2025 – Laurence Tribe | Legal Scholar

December 21, 2025 – Lawrence and Ronnine Bartley | Justice Reform Advocates

Legacy Through Action

January 4, 2026 – Yo-Yo Ma | Cellist

January 18, 2026 – Ken Chenault | Former CEO, American Express

February 1, 2026 – Gary Player | Golfer

Billy Porter Interview: Living with Pride and Surviving Through Art | The Thread Documentary Series

