The Silent Witness: A Survivor's Story of Hiroshima Nominated for Outstanding Short Documentary Emmy Award

PLEASANTVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Stories, a nonprofit media organization that produces and distributes films about people whose lives inspire meaningful change, announced its film “The Silent Witness: A Survivor's Story of Hiroshima” has been nominated in the Outstanding Short Documentary category as part of the 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards. To celebrate the nomination and honor victims of the attack on the 79th anniversary of the Hiroshima Atomic Bombing, Life Stories is releasing a new version of the Emmy-nominated documentary for general audiences.

"We interviewed Tomiko Morimoto West to preserve her first-hand perspective of the bombing of Hiroshima, but we quickly realized that her moving message of peace deserved a brighter spotlight." said George Kunhardt, director of the film.

“We are grateful to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for recognizing the film and the power of Tomiko’s story, " said Teddy Kunhardt, executive producer of Life Stories, “and we are making the film available for everyone to ensure that her inspiring story is seen by as many people as possible.”

“The Silent Witness: A Survivor's Story of Hiroshima” features Tomiko Morimoto West’s experience as a 13-year-old girl in Hiroshima, Japan when the first atomic bomb dropped. The film details how she survived, what she witnessed, and how she was affected. “It is not a happy subject,” she said, “but I have to tell you like it is."

West, now in her 90s, has chosen to share her story for the first time in the hopes of promoting peace in a world rife with conflict.

The new release of “The Silent Witness: A Survivor's Story of Hiroshima” has been edited for general audiences. It can be seen here at no cost on Life Stories YouTube channel, and also on the Life Stories website with supporting teaching materials.

“The Silent Witness: A Survivor's Story of Hiroshima” premiered at the DC/DOX Film Festival and DOC NY before its worldwide release on YouTube.

About Life Stories:

Life Stories produces and distributes documentary films about people whose lives inspire meaningful change. Our interviews, series, films, and educational resources address issues of social justice, history, politics, the arts, and culture by shining the spotlight on relatable human stories of purpose and meaning. Life Stories is produced by the Kunhardt family, winners of 8 Emmy Awards, 2 Peabody awards and a DuPont award. Visit LifeStories.org to learn more.

