St. Charles Parish Injury Attorney Loyd J. Bourgeois Fully Funds Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

LULING, LA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Charles Parish personal injury lawyer Loyd J. Bourgeois has announced that his firm will fully fund Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for all children in St. Charles Parish from birth to age five.This commitment guarantees that every child in the parish will continue to receive a brand-new, age-appropriate book in the mail each month, completely free of charge, from birth until their fifth birthday. By the time a child graduates from the program, they will have built their own personal library of up to 60 books.The Imagination Library was first launched in St. Charles Parish by United Way of St. Charles in 2010. Since then, nearly 239,584 books have been mailed to local children. Today, 1,222 children are registered in the program. Bourgeois’ new commitment ensures families will continue to have access to this resource for years to come.“As a dad, I’ve seen firsthand how much my own children benefited from receiving Imagination Library books in the mail,” said Loyd J. Bourgeois. “Those books sparked their curiosity and gave us countless moments of reading together as a family. Some of their childhood favorites, ones we read over and over again, came straight from the Imagination Library. It means so much to me to know that this program will continue for every child in St. Charles Parish, giving them and their families the same opportunities to learn, grow, and bond.”Kacy Kernan, Director of Community Impact at United Way of St. Charles, expressed her gratitude:“We can’t thank the Loyd J Bourgeois Injury and Accident Lawyer Firm enough for their support of the Imagination Library program. Because of their generosity, children in our community will continue to receive the gift of books each month, opening the doors to imagination, learning, and a lifelong love of reading. Their commitment helps us nurture young minds and build a brighter future for every child in St. Charles Parish.”Research has shown that early access to books sparks a love of reading, improves kindergarten readiness, and sets children on a path toward lifelong learning.Dolly Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1995 to bring the gift of reading to children in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee. Today, the program mails millions of books each month to children across the United States and internationally.About Loyd J. Bourgeois Loyd Bourgeois is a personal injury lawyer based in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana. Through his firm, Loyd J Bourgeois Injury and Accident Lawyer, he serves clients across the region with a focus on compassion, guidance, and advocacy. As a lifelong resident and community supporter, he is dedicated to strengthening St. Charles Parish through both his legal practice and his community initiatives.

