Loyd J. Bourgeois Named a Fastest-Growing Southeast Company by Inc. and Top 50 Law Firm by Law Firm 500

Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Southeast by Inc. and a Top 50 Law Firm Nationally

Expanding our team and resources lets us better serve clients with care and support and give back more to the community that has stood by us.” — Loyd J Bourgeois

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer has been recognized on two major national lists celebrating rapid, sustained growth. The firm ranks #51 on the Inc. Magazine 2024 Southeast Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies and #47 on the 2024 Law Firm 500, which highlights the fastest-growing law firms across the U.S.This recognition follows another milestone in 2024, when the firm was honored as #9 on the LSU100, a list of the fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or -led businesses in the world.While these honors are exciting, for the team at Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer, growth is only meaningful because of what it allows them to do: help more people in their time of need and make a bigger impact in the community.“Every case we take on involves a real person dealing with real hardship after a serious injury,” said founding attorney Loyd Bourgeois. “Being able to expand our team and resources means we can serve those clients with even more care, attention, and support, and it also allows us to give back more to the community and people who’ve supported us from the start.”The firm has offices in Metairie and Luling and focuses exclusively on personal injury cases, car crashess, truck wrecks, and other serious injuries, guiding clients through their recovery and the legal process with compassion and clarity. As the firm has grown, it’s also increased its support for local schools, youth sports, and community programs in St. Charles Parish, Jefferson Parish, and surrounding areas.To view the full Inc. Regionals Southeast list, visit https://www.inc.com/regionals To see the 2024 Law Firm 500 honorees, visit https://lawfirm500.com/2024-award-honorees/ To learn more about the LSU100, visit https://www.lsu100.com/

