Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Honored as Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon at Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receiving the “Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon” award at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025 in New Delhi. The award was presented in the presence of Brij Bhushan a Certificate of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025 presented to Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, recognising him as the Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives the “Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon” award at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025 in New Delhi, presented in the presence of Brij Bhushan and actor Randee The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025 trophy awarded to Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla for Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon at the ceremony in New Delhi. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla with Brij Bhushan after receiving the Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon award at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025 in New Delhi.

Founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur, honoured for excellence in minimally invasive brain, spine, and stereotactic neurosurgery in New Delhi.

It is a privilege to receive an award that bears the name of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, whose legacy continues to inspire innovation and service” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eminent neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla has been honoured with the “ Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon” award at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025, organised by Topnotch Foundation at Hotel The LaLiT, New Delhi.The award was presented in the presence of Brij Bhushan and noted Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who attended the event as chief guests. The award citation recognised Dr. Patibandla’s work in advancing minimally invasive brain and spine surgery and stereotactic neurosurgical procedures in India.Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is the founder and lead neurosurgeon at Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur — one of India’s first independent, state-of-the-art centres dedicated to brain, spine and nerve care. With advanced training in the United States and India, he has introduced several cutting-edge neurosurgical techniques, particularly in skull base surgery, spine surgery, functional neurosurgery and stereotactic radiosurgery.“This honour is a reminder of the responsibility we carry in advancing medical science and patient care,” Dr. Patibandla said during the ceremony. “It is a privilege to receive an award that bears the name of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, whose legacy continues to inspire innovation and service.”The Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards are presented annually to individuals from diverse sectors including healthcare, education, science, entrepreneurship, and social service. Recipients are selected based on measurable impact, contribution to their field, and service to society.Dr. Rao’s Hospital has emerged as a regional and international referral centre for complex brain and spine surgeries, including tumour resections, endoscopic procedures, and image-guided stereotactic interventions. The hospital also focuses on making advanced neurosurgical care accessible to both domestic and international patients.The event brought together government representatives, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders, reflecting the late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s legacy of innovation and service to the nation.About Dr. Rao’s HospitalDr. Rao’s Hospital, located in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, is a dedicated centre for neurology, neurosurgery and spine surgery. Founded by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the hospital has introduced advanced minimally invasive neurosurgery and stereotactic radiosurgery techniques, making it a centre of excellence for complex brain and spine procedures. The institution is also a hub for medical tourism and neurosurgical innovation in India.About the Abdul Kalam Inspiration AwardsThe Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards, organised by Topnotch Foundation, recognise individuals and organisations making significant contributions to their fields. The awards aim to celebrate innovation, leadership, and service to society, inspired by the ideals of India’s former President, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.Media Contact:Dr. Rao’s Hospital12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet, Opposite Sravani Hospital, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India📧 Email: info@drraoshospitals.com| drpatibandla@gmail.com🌐 Website: https://drraoshospitals.com 📞 Phone: +91 90100 56444

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India

