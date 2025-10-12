ELECFREAKS Launches Nezha Pro AI Mechanical Power Kit Combining AI Vision and Mechanical Power for STEM Education

Nezha Pro Ocean Kit Overall Appearance and Cases Al Voice Control, Just Say the Word for Hands- Free Fun Al Gesture Control, Command with a Wave of Your Hand

ELECFREAKS launches the Nezha Pro AI Mechanical Power Kit—a hands-on micro:bit platform combining mechanical power and AI vision to redefine STEM learning.

For many students aged 7–14, AI learning stays on screens. They learn basic concepts through videos or virtual simulations, but rarely have the chance to see how those ideas come alive in reality.” — said Song, Product Manager at ELECFREAKS

HONG KONG, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, ELECFREAKS announced the launch of the micro:bit Nezha Pro AI Mechanical Power Kit , a next-generation STEM education platform that connects mechanical systems with algorithmic thinking to empower students and educators worldwide.In today’s educational landscape, both European and American authorities are emphasizing STEM and AI literacy as essential skills to prepare the next generation for the future. The theme of “AI POWER Mechanical” directly responds to this global call, merging mechanical engineering practice with artificial intelligence logic. The kit provides young innovators with the tools to explore how mechanical structures work, understand AI vision and recognition functions, and expand the creative boundaries of building and controlling intelligent machines.The Nezha Pro AI Mechanical Power Kit was designed to change that—bringing AI out of the screen and into physical motion through precise mechanical power and control. Learners can build machines that can see, think, and act, and in doing so, truly understand how artificial intelligence drives motion, balance, and behavior in physical systems.Key Highlights — Integrating Mechanics, Intelligence, and PracticeAI + Mechanical Integration: Powered by the Nezha Pro expansion board, the kit includes 16 projects that teach motion and design through mechanical builds such as walking robots. It integrates multiple sensors, including voice and gesture recognition, bringing AI interaction into everyday learning while fostering spatial thinking and creativity.Precision Smart Power: Equipped with three high-performance encoder motors, the kit delivers powerful output and precise motion control, enabling stable and accurate performance in complex mechanical builds.Plug-and-Play + Masterless Mode: Featuring unified RJ11 interfaces for quick setup, the kit supports a masterless mode that allows beginners to build and operate projects like RC cars without coding—making STEM learning more accessible.Flexible Creative Building: With nearly 600 modular components, including gears, linkages, and structural parts, students can explore diverse construction possibilities, cultivating creativity, spatial imagination, and hands-on engineering skills.Graphical Programming Support: Fully compatible with Microsoft MakeCode, enabling learners to focus on logic and algorithmic thinking instead of circuit complexity.Comprehensive Educational Resources: Extensive online tutorials, lesson plans, and project examples empower teachers to seamlessly integrate the kit into classroom instruction.AvailabilityThe micro:bit Nezha Pro AI Mechanical Power Kit is now available through the official ELECFREAKS online store at USD $229 (micro:bit not included).For detailed specifications and purchasing information, visit: https://shop.elecfreaks.com/products/elecfreaks-micro-bit-nezha-pro-ai-mechanical-power-kit?_pos=2&_sid=699c4cc7e&_ss=r&variant=43614135058511 Looking AheadELECFREAKS will continue to strengthen its collaboration with schools and educational institutions to promote the integration of the Nezha Pro AI Kit into classrooms, workshops, and competitions. We warmly invites educators and extracurricular program organizers around the world to explore, test, and share feedback—working together to create a new, dynamic era of AI + Mechanical Education.

