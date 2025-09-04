ELECFREAKS Launches Nezha Pro Ocean Kit to Support Project-Based STEM Learning

Nezha Pro Ocean Kit Overall Appearance A Project-Based Ocean Expedition

ELECFREAKS launches Nezha Pro Ocean Kit, blending project-based learning with marine ecology to make STEM coding engaging, hands-on, and meaningful.

Across classrooms, many teachers face challenges because traditional teaching methods often feel rigid and uninspiring, making it difficult to sustain students’ curiosity in STEM.” — Song, Product Manager at ELECFREAKS

HONG KONG, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 25, 2025, ELECFREAKS announced the launch of the micro:bit Nezha Pro Ocean Kit —an immersive ocean-themed STEAM educational kit built around Ian’s ocean adventure story and powered by project-based learning (PBL). In many classrooms, teachers struggle because STEM lessons are often presented as isolated experiments or abstract coding drills. Without a clear storyline or real-world context, students may find it difficult to stay engaged, and their initial excitement quickly fades. The Nezha Pro Ocean Kit was created precisely to address this challenge, embedding STEM concepts into story-driven projects that connect science and coding with real-world themes, turning abstract lessons into meaningful and engaging experiences.The Nezha Pro Ocean Kit was designed to change this dynamic. By embedding STEM concepts into a story-driven journey around marine ecology—such as building lighthouses, simulating tidal power, or cleaning up ocean waste—we help students see the real-world relevance of coding and engineering. This approach not only makes lessons more engaging, but also inspires empathy for the planet and fosters a deeper connection between learning and meaningful challenges. With the Nezha Pro Ocean Kit, ELECFREAKS integrate marine ecology into tangible projects—like building lighthouses, simulating tidal power, or cleaning up ocean waste—so students not only learn to code, but also build empathy for the planet. This kit transforms abstract lessons into inspiring, real-world learning experiences.Features and benefits of Nezha Pro Ocean Kit include:1. Story-driven PBL Curriculum — Engages students with a project-based learning approach, guiding them through Ian's ocean adventure to explore marine ecology, tackle real-world challenges like pollution, and foster critical thinking and a passion for STEM and ocean conservation.2. 16 marine-themed projects — From lighthouses and sailboats to tidal power and ocean waste cleanup, helping students connect coding with environmental protection and enhance learning interest.3. Comprehensive electronic modules — Equipped with 13 electronic modules, including an ultrasonic sensor, water level sensor, OLED display, smart motor, and more, making the classroom more interactive and in-depth.4. 500+ building blocks — A rich set of building blocks to spark creativity, supporting cross-disciplinary creations and extended projects.5. No main-control mode — Supports “no main control” learning mode, lowering the entry barrier. Children can interact through buttons and sensors without programming.6. Fast charging & endurance — Type-C fast charging, fully charged in 50 minutes, with about 4 hours of battery life to meet classroom teaching needs.7. Supports MakeCode and Python — Enabling smooth progression from beginner block coding to advanced text-based programming.The Nezha Pro Ocean Kit without micro:bit board is available for purchase starting today for a price of USD 199.00. For more information, visit: https://shop.elecfreaks.com/products/elecfreaks-micro-bit-nezha-pro-ocean-kit?_pos=1&_sid=4f5d053a9&_ss=r&variant=43533695713359 About ELECFREAKSELECFREAKS is a leading STEM education solution provider specializing in micro:bit and robotics kits. With a mission to make STEAM education accessible and engaging worldwide, ELECFREAKS partners with schools, educators, and makerspaces across more than 100 countries. The launch of the Nezha Pro Ocean Kit integrates STEM learning with real-world topics such as marine sustainability, further strengthening ELECFREAKS’ mission of “bringing education closer to the world.”

