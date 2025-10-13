Checked Label Services Officially Launches CHECKED - A Game-Changing Creator and Influencer Agency

Checked Label Services - Banner Logo Checked Label Services - Square Logo Checked The Agency - Square Logo

Over the last 18 months, the agency has already quietly built an impressive track record with globally recognised brands.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 18 months of behind-the-scenes success, Checked Label Services is proud to officially launch CHECKED, its dedicated Creator and Influencer Agency. Already representing some of the country’s most recognisable talent across its Checked Label Services business, CHECKED is already making waves across the social and digital space, redefining what it means to be influential in today’s media landscape.

Over the last 18 months, the agency has already quietly built an impressive track record with globally recognised brands including Dove, Uber, Dyson, Adidas, Disney, Calvin Klein, L’Oréal, and Coca-Cola, helping deliver tailored influencer campaigns that resonate, convert, and make an impact.

CHECKED’s approach is simple but powerful: connect the right talent with the right brands to create culture-shifting content that cuts through.

“At Checked Label Services, we haven’t spent the past fifteen years just reacting to the independent music and entertainment industry – in our small way, we’ve helped shape it,” says Will Osland, founder of Checked Label Services. “With CHECKED, we believe influencer marketing isn’t just a tool anymore - it’s a core pillar of modern brand strategy. Our job is to amplify voices, drive connection, and help create campaigns that don’t just perform, but influence.”

“CHECKED is our answer to what 2025 and beyond demand: creativity rooted in data, authenticity over hype, and a bridge between brands, creators, and especially recording artists.”

With deep roots in Australia’s evolving digital ecosystem, CHECKED brings a bold, nimble, and data-driven approach to influencer marketing. The agency works across a diverse range of industries and platforms - including Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat - and specialises in connecting brands with creators who align with their values, goals, and target audiences.

Whether launching a new product, driving awareness, or tapping into emerging trends, CHECKED empowers brands and creators to move beyond traditional advertising and into meaningful storytelling.

What sets CHECKED apart is its deep commitment to authenticity, diversity, and innovation. In an era where consumers crave connection, the agency champions real voices, impactful narratives, and inclusive representation.

This launch marks a bold next chapter for Checked Label Services, expanding their footprint in the ever-growing creator economy and solidifying their place as one of Australia’s leading forces in influencer marketing.

Creators, influencers, and recording artists who are interested in becoming part of the CHECKED agency family, please head HERE to submit more information.

