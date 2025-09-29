Swanee, Jimmy Barnes, and Alan Barnes Together For The First Time On Record

Jimmy Barnes, Swanee, Alan Barnes 'Believe' Swanee and Jimmy Barnes Jimmy Barnes, Swanee, Alan Barnes 'Brother Of Mine' Swanee (John Swan)

An Historic Collaboration Unites All Three Brothers - Swanee, Jimmy Barnes, and Alan Barnes - For 'Brother Of Mine'

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian rock legend Swanee (John Swan) proudly unveils ‘Brother Of Mine’, the emotional centrepiece of his latest album ‘Believe’ - a record borne out of the song's very existence. More than just a standout track, ‘Brother Of Mine’ is the soul of the album and marks a deeply personal milestone in Swanee's storied career.

What makes this release truly historic is that for the first time ever, all three brothers - Swanee, Jimmy Barnes, and Alan Barnes - have come together to record a song. This powerful family union in music captures a rare and heartfelt moment of unity, reflection, and legacy.

Alan Barnes: “We have never actually recorded together … and now that we finally have, it’s an amazing feeling. It’s something that I have always wanted to do since the day I first started to sing, looking up to and respecting both of my big brothers because they have both influenced me to be the kind of singer that I am now.”

"This song is the reason Believe was made," Swanee shares. "It brought us together in a way we’ve never done before - not just as brothers, but as artists sharing the same space, telling our story."

‘Brother Of Mine’ explores themes of brotherhood, resilience, and the bonds that remain even through life’s storms. With Swanee's unmistakable vocals, Jimmy’s raw edge, and Alan’s deeply rooted presence, the song delivers a timeless message wrapped in the unmistakable sound of lived experience and deep familial love.

‘Believe’ is more than an album; it’s a statement of faith - in music, in family, and in coming full circle. ‘Brother Of Mine’ stands at its heart, the emotional anchor that brings the story together.

‘Believe’ - the album - has already reached Top 5 on five different ARIA charts, including three weeks at #1 on the ARIA Top 20 Jazz and Blues Album Chart. These chart results and its several repressing’s on both CD and vinyl in only a six week period are being positively monitored by the Australian music industry.

'Believe' is available via www.johnswan.net.au, all independent music stores, and JB HI-FI Australia.

Stream 'Brother Of Mine' - https://checked.lnk.to/brotherofmine

For further media assets, including download access for radio airplay, please contact Will Osland at will@checkedlabelservices.com

Swanee - Brother Of Mine (Official Music Video) ft. Jimmy Barnes, Alan Barnes

