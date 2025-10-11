Revolutionary Book 'FQ-Frequency Intelligence™' Launches Globally, Redefining Modern Intelligence Models

Frequency Intelligence FQ Book Cover and Quote Image of the author, Rey Abadi

Unlock a new model of intelligence, FQ -Frequency Intelligence™—blending metaphysics and tech to help readers live, lead, and create in energetic alignment.

Readers are eager for more than success. They want synchronicity. FQ reveals the rhythm beyond intellect and emotion, helping people live and lead from resonance instead of resistance.” — Rey Abadi

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purpose Publishing proudly announces the release of Frequency Intelligence™, a transformative new book by strategist and visionary Rey Abadi, now available across the United States, Denmark, and 27 European Union countries. This groundbreaking title introduces FQ– Frequency Intelligence™, a new model of intelligence designed to complement and evolve beyond traditional IQ and EQ frameworks.

With growing global demand for personal alignment, sustainable leadership, and energetic coherence, Frequency Intelligence™ meets a critical cultural moment. Merging ancient metaphysical wisdom with modern technology, the book equips readers to tap into their unique rhythm and lead from within. Early momentum signals strong market traction, with international distribution channels activated through major publishing platforms.

“Readers are hungry for more than success—they want synchronicity,” says Rey Abadi, creator of Frequency Intelligence™. “This book reveals the rhythm beyond intellect and emotion, helping individuals live, create, and lead from resonance instead of resistance.”

Inside the book, readers will discover the Frequency Blueprint™, a proprietary system that decodes energetic patterns through biology, birth charts, and behavior. Integrating tools from astrology, numerology, and AI, Abadi provides a clear, practical path to replace burnout with sovereignty and guesswork with inner guidance.

Targeted toward entrepreneurs, creatives, coaches, and conscious leaders, Frequency Intelligence™ positions itself as a metaphysical operating system for modern living. Whether navigating professional pivots or personal reinvention, readers will find actionable insight and a liberating invitation: You don’t need to become someone else—just remember who you already are.

About the Author

Rey Abadi is a strategist, creator, and founder of Frequency Intelligence™, a pioneering framework helping high-achieving individuals realign with their energetic rhythm to live and lead in coherence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.