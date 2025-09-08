Frances Hadley-Ervin Launches Journey to Pathville and a Mission to Empower the Next Generation of Young Entrepreneurs

Journey to Pathville Book Bundle

We must teach our youth not only to dream, but to build. Entrepreneurship gives them the courage to solve problems, serve their communities, and leave a legacy. That’s why this work matters,” — Frances Hadley-Ervin, M.Ed.

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, educator, and community leader Frances Hadley-Ervin has officially launched her inspiring new book Journey to Pathville alongside the companion 5-Step Start Your Business Guided Journal. The launch event, held on August 16, 2025, brought together families, educators, and business leaders to celebrate the release and to shine a spotlight on the importance of equipping youth with entrepreneurial skills from an early age.

Journey to Pathville is a storybook designed to spark curiosity, courage, and confidence in children by showing them that stepping outside of their comfort zones can lead to discovery, growth, and opportunity. The 5-Step Start Your Business Journal takes that vision further, giving young readers a guided framework to turn their ideas into action and begin their own entrepreneurial journey.

Frances’ mission is clear: to empower the next generation of young entrepreneurs, one story at a time. Frances is providing tools, guidance, and confidence. Through her writing, speaking, and community involvement, she inspires children and young adults to believe in themselves, dream boldly, and create opportunities for their future.

“We must teach our youth not only to dream, but to build. Entrepreneurship gives them the courage to solve problems, serve their communities, and leave a legacy. That’s why this work matters,” said Frances Hadley-Ervin.

The August 16 launch event featured a live interview with Frances, Q&A from attendees, and testimonials from parents and educators about the importance of entrepreneurial education. Attendees left with preorders for signed copies of Frances’ books and the inspiration to encourage children in their own circles to pursue their dreams.

Both Journey to Pathville and the 5-Step Start Your Business Journal are now available through www.FrancesHadleyErvin.com and retail book outlets worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.