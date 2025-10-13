Revolution Barbecue’s Texas Beef BBQ Rub Named #1 Beef Rub in America by Barbecue News Magazine

Award Winning Revolution Barbecue Texas Beef BBQ Rub Glenn Connaughton of Revolution Barbecue with Award Revolution Barbecue 1st Place Beef by Barbecue News Magazine

Colorado-based Revolution Barbecue earns national recognition as its Texas Beef BBQ Rub wins 1st Place Beef Rub from Barbecue News Magazine.

Hearing our name called as the #1 Beef Rub in America was surreal. It’s proof that when flavor matters, passion and authenticity always rise to the top.” — Vida Connaughton, Co-Founder and CEO

THORNTON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolution Barbecue Wins 1st Place in Beef Rub Category at 2025 Barbecue News Magazine Rubs of Honor CompetitionRevolution Barbecue, a Colorado Proud and woman-owned small business, has been awarded 1st Place in the Beef Rub category of the 2025 Barbecue News Magazine Rubs of Honor competition for its signature Texas Beef BBQ Rub The annual Rubs of Honor contest, hosted by Barbecue News Magazine, is one of the most respected competitions in the barbecue world, recognizing the best rubs and seasonings from across the United States. Revolution Barbecue’s Texas Beef BBQ Rub impressed judges with its bold Texas-style flavor, handcrafted quality, and all-natural ingredients.“We were watching the live announcement and couldn’t believe it when they called our name,” said Glenn Connaughton, Co-Founder and Chief BBQ Officer of Revolution Barbecue. “We’ve always believed our Texas Beef BBQ Rub could stand up against anyone, but hearing it announced as the #1 Beef Rub in America was surreal. This award is a reflection of the customers, friends, and retailers who’ve supported us from day one.”Inspired by the classic salt-and-pepper foundation of Texas barbecue, Revolution Barbecue’s Texas Beef BBQ Rub layers in garlic, onion, paprika, and sweet peppers to create a clean yet complex flavor profile. It’s a customer favorite for brisket, steak, and burgers — and now officially recognized as one of the best in the country.Founded by Glenn and Vida Connaughton, Revolution Barbecue is a Colorado Proud, woman-owned, small-batch brand built around a love of authentic barbecue, family, and community. The company produces a full line of all-natural BBQ rubs, brines, and smoked salts sold online at https://RevolutionBBQ.com , on Amazon, and through retail partners nationwide.“This recognition means everything to us,” added Vida Connaughton, Co-Founder and CEO of Revolution Barbecue. “It validates all the hours, all the events, and all the love we pour into every single batch.”For more information or to order the 2025 Rubs of Honor 1st Place Beef Rub, visit https://RevolutionBBQ.com About Revolution BarbecueRevolution Barbecue is a Colorado Proud, woman-owned small business producing all-natural, small-batch BBQ rubs, brines, and smoked salts. Founded by Glenn and Vida Connaughton, the brand celebrates the art of great barbecue through bold flavor, handcrafted quality, and community spirit.🏆 Shop the WinnerExperience the award-winning flavor for yourself — order our Texas Beef BBQ Rub, named #1 Beef Rub in America, right here:👉 Shop Texas Beef BBQ Rub at https://revolutionbbq.com

