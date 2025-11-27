Revolution Barbecue’s Fuego Vida XXX Hot Seasoning Awarded First Place at the 2025 International Flavor Awards

Award Winning Fuego Vida XXX Hot Seasoning

Revolution Barbecue celebrates a major win as Fuego Vida XXX Hot Seasoning takes First Place at the 2025 International Flavor Awards.

I could not be more proud of our CEO Vida. She trusted her instincts and her vision for this seasoning. Seeing her work earn First Place is one of my proudest moments at Revolution Barbecue.” — Glenn Connaughton, Co-Founder and Chief BBQ Officer

THORNTON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolution Barbecue , a Colorado-based, woman-owned small-batch seasoning company, announced today that its Fuego Vida XXX Hot Seasoning earned First Place in the X-Hot Seasoning Category at the 2025 International Flavor Awards. The competition showcases exceptional artisan food products from around the world and recognizes blends that deliver outstanding flavor, quality, and craftsmanship.The award notification arrived during Thanksgiving preparations in the company’s Thornton kitchen. The timing made the moment especially memorable for the team. According to Revolution Barbecue, the recognition reflects years of product development centered on creating a seasoning that brings both bold flavor and high-intensity heat with balance and purpose.Fuego Vida XXX Hot Seasoning was developed with a flavor-first philosophy. The blend begins with a savory foundation of chiles, garlic, onion, and warm spices that create depth, richness, and complexity. Only after the flavor base was perfected were Carolina Reaper and Trinidad Scorpion peppers added. These peppers contribute a clean, powerful heat that supports the overall profile instead of overwhelming it. The result is a seasoning designed to elevate foods ranging from wings and ribs to chili, seafood, eggs, vegetables, and everyday meals.“I could not be more proud of Vida,” said Glenn Connaughton, Co-Founder and Chief BBQ Officer of Revolution Barbecue. “Fuego Vida is her creation from top to bottom. She trusted her instincts, her palate, and her vision for what a hot seasoning should be. To see her work earn First Place on an international stage is one of the proudest moments I have had in this company.”The International Flavor Awards evaluated entries on aroma, appearance, spice balance, originality, and overall flavor performance. Judges highlighted Fuego Vida’s ability to deliver intense heat while maintaining a full-bodied, savory flavor profile. This combination set it apart from other competitors in the X-Hot category.The award adds to a growing list of honors for Revolution Barbecue. Earlier in the year, the brand’s Texas Beef BBQ Rub was named the Number One Beef Rub in America by Barbecue News Magazine. With Fuego Vida now achieving top recognition in a global competition, the company continues to strengthen its reputation for producing high-quality seasonings that appeal to home cooks, backyard pitmasters, and culinary enthusiasts nationwide.Revolution Barbecue attributes its success to small-batch craftsmanship, high-quality ingredients, and a customer community that values bold, creative flavors. The company produces a full lineup of barbecue rubs, brines, smoked salts, and specialty seasonings, all blended in Colorado and shipped across the United States.Fuego Vida XXX Hot Seasoning and the complete Revolution Barbecue product line are available online at https://revolutionbbq.com and through select retailers and events throughout Colorado.About Revolution BarbecueRevolution Barbecue is a woman-owned, family-run company based in Colorado, producing handcrafted rubs, brines, seasonings, and smoked salts . Glenn and Vida Connaughton founded the brand with a commitment to quality, creativity, and flavor-first blending. Revolution Barbecue products are designed to elevate cooking in any kitchen, from grilling and smoking to everyday meals. The full lineup is available at https://revolutionbbq.com and through select retail partners nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.