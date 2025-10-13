Pinnacle Trenchless Consulting Launches SWAT Division: Support Workforce for Advanced Trenchless
Steve Maszczak Founder of Pinnacle Trenchless Consulting
Pinnacle Trenchless launches SWAT, a flexible expert workforce program helping contractors tackle staffing gaps and complete trenchless projects confidently.
Evolving to Meet Industry Demands
Since its founding, Pinnacle Trenchless Consulting has focused on providing technical consulting, advanced training and field coaching to trenchless contractors across the U.S. As the company has grown, so has its understanding of the dynamic challenges contractors face particularly around labor gaps, project backlogs, and complex field conditions.
“We’ve always been about more than just trenchless and business advice - our roots are in hands-on problem-solving,” said Steve Maszczak, Founder of Pinnacle. “SWAT is the natural evolution of our work, providing not just guidance, but actual boots on the ground when our partners need them most.”
What is SWAT?
SWAT (Support Workforce for Advanced Trenchless) is a deployable workforce solution providing experienced trenchless technicians, field leaders, and quality assurance professionals - available on-demand to assist with everything from emergency work to full turnkey project delivery.
Key services include:
On-Site Crew Support
Skilled trenchless technicians who integrate with existing teams to fill labor gaps caused by seasonal demands, employee turnover, or specialized project needs — without the overhead of recruiting and training.
Foreman-for-Hire
Access to experienced project leaders who can manage field operations, enforce safety protocols, and keep projects on track.
Turnkey Execution
From planning and procurement to close-out, SWAT teams can manage entire trenchless projects, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring a high-quality outcome.
QA Oversight
Dedicated quality assurance inspectors help maintain compliance with industry standards and prevent rework.
Workforce Flexibility
A scalable, responsive solution for adapting to shifting project demands - helping companies remain nimble without permanent hiring commitments.
Why It Matters
The trenchless industry often faces tight timelines, complex underground conditions and a shortage of skilled labor. SWAT addresses these realities by offering immediate, high-caliber field support and project management expertise - allowing contractors to keep moving forward, even in the face of uncertainty.
“For contractors who come across CIPP or trenchless projects but don’t have the equipment, trained personnel, or time to complete them. SWAT can step in to execute the work efficiently and professionally - either as an integrated team or a fully independent crew alongside one representative from your company. This ensures valuable opportunities don’t go unfulfilled due to internal constraints.” Steve Maszczak Founder of Pinnacle.
By reducing risk, increasing execution speed and ensuring technical quality, SWAT enhances the ability of trenchless contractors to deliver on project commitments without sacrificing safety or workmanship.
About Pinnacle Trenchless Consulting
Pinnacle Trenchless Consulting is a national leader in trenchless technology support. With a foundation in technical field consulting and advanced workforce training, Pinnacle helps contractors scale operations, troubleshoot complex project challenges and improve outcomes through hands-on coaching, expertise and now, with SWAT - workforce support solutions.
