City ensures continued services during ongoing postal service disruption

HAMILTON, ON – In response to the ongoing Canadian Union of Postal Workers strike, the City of Hamilton has introduced alternative measures to ensure residents and businesses relying on mail delivery can continue to access essential services, make and receive payments and obtain important information.

“While the ongoing postal service disruption is beyond our control, the City of Hamilton remains fully committed to ensuring all Hamiltonians continue to receive the services they rely on,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “I want to thank our community for their patience and understanding as we work together to support everyone impacted by the postal strike.”

The City has introduced a range of accessible options to help the community stay connected and on track during the postal service disruption. Please note that payment deadlines remain in effect during this disruption period.

Information for Property Tax:

The City is reminding residents that property taxes can be paid through most banks or financial institutions, as well as by using ATMs, internet or telephone banking. Payments can also be made in person at Hamilton City Hall or any Municipal Service Centre between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with secure after-hours drop boxes available.

If a payment was mailed prior to the strike and is postmarked on or before September 30, any applicable penalties and interest (P&I) will be reversed.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for pre-authorized payments at hamilton.ca/PayYourPropertyTax and to enroll in eBilling for faster, electronic delivery of tax bills. For full details, visit hamilton.ca/Tax.

Information for Vacant Unit Tax (VUT):

The City of Hamilton asks residents not to mail in Vacant Unit Tax (VUT) payments. If a payment was mailed prior to the strike and is postmarked on or before September 30, any applicable penalties and interest (P&I) will be reversed. Notices of appeal related to VUT can be submitted by phone, email or in person. For full details on submission methods and contact information, visit hamilton.ca/VacantUnitTax.

Information for Ontario Works clients:

Ontario Works clients who rely on paper cheques may be impacted; City staff will contact clients directly about office pick-up options and for information on alternative payment methods.

Residents can call Ontario Works at 905-546-4800 between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

Information for vendors:

The City is implementing an alternative payment process for vendors awaiting delivery of cheque payments. City employees will email and call vendors to coordinate cheque pick-up. Vendors will be advised on when and where they can collect their cheques and the supporting documentation and identification that may be required.

Accounts Payable inquiries can be directed to [email protected]. Vendor cheque pick-up is only available during the postal strike disruption period.

Accounts Receivable

Customers with an outstanding balance to the City of Hamilton can make payments by Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) or in person at a Municipal Service Centre, with a copy of a City of Hamilton Accounts Receivable invoice.

To arrange an EFT payment, contact [email protected].

“We understand the postal strike may cause some uncertainty for residents who rely on mail for bills, permits and notices,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “City staff have implemented contingency plans to help ensure our residents and businesses can continue accessing City services safely and conveniently. Our priority is maintaining continuity of service and providing residents with clear, accessible alternatives. We appreciate the community's patience and cooperation during the Canada Post disruption.”

Stay informed

The City of Hamilton will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. For the full list of impacted services and options, visit City’s Canada Post Strike - Impacts to City Services web page and City of Hamilton social media channels.