ACI Jet & CMS Complete Inflight Cabin Management System STC Applicable to Challenger 604, 605, and 650 Aircraft
EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI Jet announced the successful completion of the first article installation for Cabin Management Solutions’ (CMS) inflight entertainment and cabin management system on a Challenger 605. The milestone marks the first time ACI Jet has partnered directly with an OEM in engineering and certification of a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC), securing a share of licensing rights to the STC in the process.
The STC-approved installation brings CMS’s Elite® 4K video, Elevate® high-resolution audio, and Evolve® cabin management system to Challenger 604, 605, and 650 aircraft. The upgrade includes dual 24” 4K60 monitors, a new digital audio amplifier, premium cabin speakers, and dual high-power subwoofers, delivering immersive, cinema-grade entertainment with simplified installation and long-term reliability.
Wireless touchscreen switches connect seamlessly to CMS’s backbone, eliminating invasive panel and woodwork removal. Each switch is fully customizable, offering operators unmatched flexibility and passengers an intuitive experience that echoes the sophistication of a high-end home theater.
“Beyond unlocking CMS’s groundbreaking new technology to one of business aviation’s most capable and reliable airframes, ACI Jet gained valuable insight into the inner workings of this system and is already bringing that expertise to repair station customers,” said Brian Ford, Avionics Manager at ACI Jet. “Our goal with this project wasn’t merely to secure our first share of STC licensing, but as installers and maintainers ourselves, to develop a well-designed STC package for the next installer.”
ACI Jet’s “Fly Like New” mission emphasizes extending the life and value of proven airframes through cutting-edge technology and OEM partnerships. This project underscores that vision by marrying CMS’s modular, drop-in architecture with ACI Jet’s engineering support and MRO expertise.
CMS has built its reputation by challenging legacy cabin management systems—often plagued by long lead times and costly installations—with solutions that are modular, scalable, and elegantly integrated. “Bringing 4K video and high-resolution audio into reach for a broader audience is exactly why CMS was founded,” said Jesse Beard, Manager of Technical Sales and Systems Engineering.
The current STC applies to the Challenger 605 aircraft, with specific deviation packages and drawings available through CMS for Challenger 604 and 650 installations. The first Challenger 604 to utilize this STC is currently in work and will pair the CMS system with a Starlink connectivity installation. Both installations are occurring during a scheduled major landing gear overhaul on the aircraft–a perfect example of the efficiencies delivered when bundling services with a capable dealer and installer.
Looking ahead, CMS and ACI Jet are already in discussions to bring this technology to Bombardier Global-series aircraft, further strengthening their partnership and expanding options for operators worldwide.
For Challenger 604/605/650 operators, the CMS upgrade now available represents lower install costs, reduced downtime, simplified maintenance, and a passenger experience surpassing the latest aircraft. For ACI Jet customers, the shared licensing rights deliver a direct pathway to more innovative and cost-effective modifications in the years ahead.
About ACI Jet
Flight crew efficiency, productivity, safety, and personal comfort reign supreme when operational conditions demand peak performance. For flight crew and passenger comfort and efficiency, communications and connectivity, and major inspections and repairs, there’s only ACI Jet. Modernize your aircraft and maximize your experience–all while minimizing your downtime. ACI Jet is a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF) with capabilities for light/line maintenance on Challenger* aircraft and certain Global* aircraft. Learn more at mro.acijet.com.
*Trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.
About Cabin Management Solutions (CMS)
Cabin Management Solutions develops advanced cabin control and entertainment systems for business aviation. Known for its modular architecture and seamless integration, CMS delivers scalable retrofit and line-fit solutions that reduce downtime, simplify installation, and elevate the passenger experience. With a growing portfolio of STC-approved platforms—including 4K video, high-resolution audio, and wireless cabin controls—CMS is redefining what’s possible in modern aircraft cabins. Learn more at www.cmsaero.com.
John W. Tucker
