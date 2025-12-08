16 RBmedia Audiobooks Selected as Audible’s Best of 2025

Titles recognized across US, Canada, Spanish-, and French-language categories

It’s been a remarkable year for audio, so we’re thrilled to see so many of our titles featured on Audible’s Best of the Year lists.” — Troy Juliar

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that 16 of its audiobooks have been selected for Audible’s Best of the Year lists for 2025. Audible’s annual “Best of the Year” campaign features a curated selection of editor and listener favorites—each one boasting a standout performance and reflecting the most impactful audio storytelling of the year.Across its audio brands—including Recorded Books, Tantor, BookaVivo, and Éditions Thélème—RBmedia titles were recognized in Audible’s Best of the Year lists in the US and Canada, led by standout multi-category performers including Ian McEwan’s “What We Can Know,” Rebecca Yarros’ “Onyx Storm,” and Devney Perry’s “Shield of Sparrows.” Additional selections span multiple Spanish- and French-language lists, as well as genre categories such as Bios & Memoirs, Horror, Kids & Family, and Young Adult.RBmedia’s other recognized titles include:• “When the Tides Held the Moon” by Venessa Vida Kelley, performed by Joel de la Fuente and Lee Osorio• “Paper Doll” by Dylan Mulvaney, performed by the author• “Victorian Psycho” by Virginia Feito, performed by Anna Burnett• “When We Ride” by Rex Ogle, performed by Ramón de Ocampo• “Unseen” by Molly Burke, performed by the author• “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Partypooper” by Jeff Kinney, performed by Ramón de Ocampo• “Snoop” by Gordon Korman, performed by Matt Godfrey• “Alas de Ónix” (“Onyx Storm”) by Rebecca Yarros, performed by María Carolina Yarussi, Diego Longstaff, Belen Heredia, and Micaela Oddera• “El dios en llamas” (“The Burning God”) by R.F. Kuang, performed by Sharon López• “Las 48 leyes del poder” (“The 48 Laws of Power”) by Robert Greene, performed by Ezequiel Alvarez• “El arte de la seducción” (“The Art of Seduction”) by Robert Greene, performed by Sebastian Castro Saavedra• “Alchemised” by SenLinYu, performed by Margaux Rinaldi• “Mémoires d'un expert psychiatre” by Angelina Delcroix, performed by André Nerman“It’s been a remarkable year for audio, so we’re thrilled to see so many of our titles featured on Audible’s Best of the Year lists,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. “These selections reflect the strength of the stories we publish and the exceptional performances that bring them to life. Congratulations to all those recognized as a best audiobook of the year—we’re excited for what’s ahead.”About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 90,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.