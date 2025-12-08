RBmedia’s 'Fourth Wing' by Rebecca Yarros Claims Spotify's Top Audiobook of 2025

RBmedia titles comprise half of Spotify’s top 10 audiobooks of the year globally

We’re honored to be the audio publisher behind this landmark title, and equally proud to see so many other RBmedia titles featured across Spotify’s year-end lists.” — Troy Juliar

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that its title “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros was Spotify's top audiobook in 2025. In total, five RBmedia titles were recognized as Spotify’s top 10 audiobooks of the year globally.Spotify revealed the global bestseller as its most-listened-to audiobook of 2025 among Premium listeners as part of its annual year-end Wrapped campaign highlighting top-performing titles and artists. Other RBmedia titles recognized on Spotify’s global top 10 list include Yarros’ “Iron Flame” and Sarah J. Maas’ “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” “A Court of Mist and Fury,” and “A Court of Wings and Ruin.”Overall, more than 30 RBmedia titles—across its Recorded Books, Dreamscape, Tantor, Highbridge, and W. F. Howes brands—were recognized on Spotify’s 2025 year-end lists, including Top Audiobooks of 2025, Top Mystery/Thriller, Best Romantasy, Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Best Debut, and Best Indie, among others.Notable titles from these lists include:• “The Fellowship of the Ring” by J.R.R. Tolkien• “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han• “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire• “Paper Doll” by Dylan Mulvaney• “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden• “Shield of Sparrows” by Devney Perry• “Is A River Alive?” by Robert Macfarlane• “This Vicious Dream” by Stacia Stark• “Of Monsters and Mainframes” by Barbara Truelove• “The Book of Guilt” by Catherine Chidgey“Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series has been one of the defining audiobook stories of 2025, and ‘Fourth Wing’ being named Spotify’s top audiobook of the year feels like the perfect reflection of what listeners have been gravitating toward all year,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. “We’re honored to be the audio publisher behind this landmark title, and equally proud to see so many other RBmedia titles featured across Spotify’s year-end lists. Congratulations to Rebecca, and to every author and artist whose work made those rankings this year.”About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 90,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.