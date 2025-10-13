netWell™ Offers a Flexible Dental Alternative as Many ACA Plans Lack Coverage

netWell - Always Open Enrollment netWell™ Dental memebership logo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of Americans navigate the complexities of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace, many are discovering a significant gap in coverage: dental benefits for adults are often not included in standard health plans. As a solution, netWell™ is highlighting its transparent and flexible dental membership options, which provide an affordable alternative to traditional dental insurance.Under the ACA, dental coverage for children is considered an essential health benefit and must be offered by insurers. However, this is not the case for adults. As a result, many health plans found on the Marketplace do not include adult dental coverage, forcing individuals to purchase a separate, stand-alone dental plan—and pay a second monthly premium. This lack of bundled coverage can lead to higher out-of-pocket costs and unexpected bills for essential dental care.A Smarter Way to Care for Your SmileRecognizing this gap, netWell™'s dental memberships—powered by Bento—are designed to provide clear, predictable costs and a community-driven approach to dental health. Unlike traditional dental insurance, which can have complex deductibles, co-insurance, and waiting periods, netWell™ offers straightforward plans with upfront pricing.“Dental health is a vital part of overall well-being, but the current healthcare landscape often treats it as a luxury for adults,” said Bob Malone, CEO and Chairman of the Board at netWell™. “Our dental memberships offer a simple and affordable way for individuals and families to access the care they need without the confusion and high costs associated with traditional plans.”Key Features of netWell™ DentalnetWell's dental memberships are not insurance but a transparent, cost-sharing solution with several benefits:- Predictable Costs: Members know their financial responsibility upfront, with clear “sharing” percentages for services and a low annual Member Commitment Portion (MCP) for restorative care.- Flexible Provider Network: With access to every affiliated Bento Dentist nationwide, members can save when staying in-network but still have the freedom to see non-affiliated dentists.- Comprehensive Coverage: Plans cover a range of services, from preventative care such as routine cleanings and exams to major services like crowns and implants.- Tiered Options: With Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans, members can choose a plan that fits their budget and needs, from basic preventive care to extensive restorative and orthodontic sharing.By offering a flexible and transparent alternative, netWell™ empowers members to protect their oral health and budget with confidence.About netWell™netWell™ is a federally recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare sharing ministry (HCSM) committed to helping members navigate healthcare costs through a transparent, faith-based, and community-driven approach. netWell™ offers diverse membership options that enable members to share in each other's medical burdens while receiving care tailored to their unique needs.With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and faith, netWell™ provides an alternative to traditional healthcare coverage that protects individuals and families at reasonable rates.To learn more about netWell™, please visit our website All programs and services are subject to terms and conditions. Membership options vary; details can be found at www.netwell.com

