Non-profit netWell™ Partners with NAIS to Provide Agency Support in Healthsharing Market

netWell - Always Open Enrollment

netWell™ partners with NAIS to boost broker support for health-sharing products, offering clients ACA alternatives and expanded offerings.

RINGWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian health-share provider netWell ™ announces a strategic partnership with North American Insurance Services ( NAIS ), a leading provider of agent services and broker support. This collaboration is set to significantly enhance the resources and support available to independent insurance brokers and agencies across North America related to health-sharing products and offerings.Empowering Brokers for Client Success and Business GrowthThe alliance between netWell and NAIS offers brokers a powerful opportunity to better serve their clients while simultaneously expanding their own portfolios and businesses. Brokers partnering with NAIS gain access to a comprehensive suite of support services designed to keep them ahead of a rapidly evolving industry.Key benefits of the partnership for brokers and agencies include:- Expanded Product Offerings: Access to viable alternatives to traditional health plans, including innovative health-sharing services like those offered by netWell.- Expert Industry Knowledge: Receiving insider knowledge and dedicated support necessary to confidently advise clients on complex and emerging products.- Business Growth Tools: Leveraging NAIS's established services to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and scale their book of business.This partnership specifically addresses the growing market demand for alternatives to the ACA portal and its growing costs, providing brokers with the tools to diversify their offerings and meet the varied financial and health needs of their clients.A Growing Need for Viable AlternativesBob Malone, CEO of netWell, commented on the timely nature of the partnership: “The shifting landscape of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the escalating costs associated with those programs are creating a massive and increasing need for viable, cost-effective alternatives,” said Bob.Andy Dastur, President of NAIS, added, “Our partnership with netWell helps to ensure that agencies and brokers are not only up-to-date on these types of products but also equipped with the knowledge and support required to best integrate and grow them within their own business structure.”The combined expertise of North American Insurance Services and netWell ensures that affiliated agencies and brokers are well-positioned to capitalize on market trends, ultimately providing their clients with the best options available.About North American Insurance ServicesNorth American Insurance Services (NAIS), headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is one of the nation’s largest independent insurance marketing organizations (IMOs), specializing in health insurance, Medicare, and supplemental health products. Founded in 2006, NAIS has grown into a leading distribution and support platform for independent agents and agencies nationwide, offering innovative plans, marketing resources, in-depth training, and full-service back-office support. NAIS continues to expand its reach—empowering agency partners to deliver affordable, personalized health insurance solutions through a network of independent agents and brokers.About netWell™netWell™ is a federally recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare sharing ministry (HCSM) committed to helping members navigate healthcare costs through a transparent, faith-based, and community-driven approach. netWell™ offers diverse membership options that enable members to share in each other's medical burdens while receiving care tailored to their unique needs.With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and faith, netWell™ provides an alternative to traditional healthcare coverage that protects individuals and families at reasonable rates.All programs and services are subject to terms and conditions. Membership options vary; details can be found at www.netwell.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.