Christian Care Health Launches New Affordable Alternatives to ACA Coverage

Christian Care Health launches new service for Americans to enroll in affordable, ACA-exempt Health Sharing Programs, providing a faith-aligned alternative.

We're committed to helping Americans navigate complex healthcare, finding solutions that fit their needs and beliefs. This new service ensures financial freedom and faith-aligned care for all.” — Bob Malone, Founder of Christian Care Health

RINGWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Care Health announces the launch of a new, streamlined service designed to help Americans easily discover and enroll in ACA-exempt Christian Health Sharing Programs. The platform offers a necessary and affordable alternative for individuals and families seeking healthcare coverage rooted in shared values and community support.Christian health sharing programs allow members to share medical costs, providing a flexible and budget-friendly option compared to traditional health insurance. Key advantages of the new programs available through Christian Care Health include:- Affordability: Members benefit from low monthly contributions.- ACA Exemption: These non-insurance plans offer flexibility beyond ACA mandates.- Open Enrollment Anytime: Individuals can join the community throughout the year without the limitations of enrollment periods.- Faith-Aligned Coverage: Members uphold the Christian value of bearing one another's burdens by sharing in the cost of medical care, providing financial peace of mind."We're committed to helping Americans navigate complex healthcare, finding solutions that fit their needs and beliefs," said Bob Malone, Founder of Christian Care Health. "This new service ensures financial freedom and faith-aligned care for all."Those looking for ACA alternatives can receive free information and quotes related to how Health Sharing works. Frequently asked questions, such as provider network participation, how direct pay vs reimbursement works, and inclusion for modern services like Telehealth, are handled by the Christian Care Health call center. “Our goal is to foster a sense of community and understanding for those wishing to escape traditional insurance and its lack of both service and value,” said Malone.About Christian Care Health: CCH is a referral service designed to answer questions about the complexities of health sharing ministries, how they work, and quotes for typical membership rates. Founded in 2025 by Bob Malone, formerly of United Health Care, CCH is part of a personal mission to bring about transparency and service to Americans seeking ACA alternatives.For more information, to check eligibility, and to receive a free quote, please visit https://www.christiancare.health/

