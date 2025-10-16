Dulcina Estate Returns to Market with Transformative Enhancements for Refined Island Living

Dulcina - Luxury Caribbean Villa View of St. Kitts & Caribbean Refine Island Living

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevis Style Realty is pleased to announce the relaunch of Dulcina Estate, a landmark luxury villa on the island of Nevis, now reintroduced to the market following an extensive series of upgrades designed to elevate comfort, style, and functionality.

Revisited with the same keen attention to detail that originally defined its charm, Dulcina has undergone thoughtful enhancements that blend timeless Caribbean elegance with modern convenience. The result is a home that redefines refined island living, seamlessly balancing sophistication with relaxed tropical warmth.

Dulcina’s private spaces now feature exquisite French oak flooring throughout all bedrooms, corridors, landings, and stairways—an elegant material choice that complements the natural Nevisian light. The communal areas, including the living room and kitchen, have been refreshed with dark-veined tile flooring reminiscent of natural slate, offering both durability and a cool, understated aesthetic ideal for tropical living.

The villa’s interiors have been further revitalized with new furniture, artful décor accents, and fresh linens and mattresses in every bedroom. Each space has been curated with craftsmanship and comfort in mind, creating a sense of luxury that is both welcoming and refined.

Every window now features custom-tailored curtains, and soft furnishings throughout the villa have been reupholstered in premium fabrics, maintaining design cohesion and tactile elegance.

Outside, Dulcina’s 20-foot teak deck has been restored and re-stained, providing multiple seating and sunbathing areas. The salt-water infinity-edge pool—which appears to flow into the turquoise waters of The Narrows—has been repaired and refreshed. New garden lighting now illuminates pathways and tropical plantings, creating a serene, ambient setting for evening gatherings.

The villa’s air conditioning system has been fully reconfigured to focus efficient cooling exclusively within the bedrooms, optimizing both comfort and energy use. The kitchen renovation introduces a new island centerpiece and modern cooktop, making it as functional as it is stylish—perfect for family gatherings or private entertaining.

Additional enhancements include a CCTV system with global viewing access, solar-heated water, security lighting, public water plus cistern, and a propane generator ensuring seamless energy backup. The property also benefits from approved planning permission for two additional villas, offering future expansion potential.

Set across 1.8 acres with a floor area of 4,312 sq. ft. (total property size 5,844 sq. ft.), Dulcina offers four double bedrooms, each with a marble ensuite. The Great Room, framed by a soaring vaulted ceiling, opens through folding doors to reveal the panoramic seascape between Nevis and St. Kitts. Dulcina is as much a home for celebration as for repose—designed to embrace both lively gatherings and moments of quiet reflection.

Dulcina Estate is now available for private ownership or as a short-term luxury rental villa. Interested parties are invited to contact Nevis Style Realty for private viewings or visit our website to explore the full listing and schedule visits.

About Nevis Style Realty: Nevis Style Realty (NSR) is one of the leading real estate agencies on the island of Nevis, specializing in luxury villa sales, property management, and rentals. Established in 2010, NSR offers expert local insight, international reach, and a curated network of trusted professionals, making it the preferred partner for discerning buyers and investors seeking refined Caribbean living.

Dulcina Estate | 4 Beds - 4.5 Baths | 5,844 Sq. Ft | 1.8 Acres

