Nevis Style Realty Offers Expertise for High Net-Worth Individuals Seeking to Develop New Estates on the Island of Nevis

The Eighteenth-Century Estate is Back in Contemporary Fashion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for luxury real estate continues to rise, high net-worth individuals are seeking new and unique locations to develop their dream estates. One such location that is gaining attention is the island of Nevis, known for its untouched natural beauty and potential for development. With its vast acres of virgin territory, Nevis is the perfect canvas for creating a one-of-a-kind estate. Nevis Style Realty and its affiliates are now offering their expertise in estate planning to guide buyers in making the right decisions for their development projects.

Located in the Caribbean, Nevis is a 36 square mile island that has long been known as the "Queen of the Caribees." While it may no longer hold that title, it still holds immense potential and possibilities for those looking to invest in luxury real estate. With its pristine beaches, lush greenery, and stunning views, Nevis offers a unique and tranquil setting for those seeking a private and exclusive estate with the power of the Atlantic on one side, and the serenity and warmth of the Caribbean on the other.

The Nevis Airport expansion is scheduled to commence in 2025 with the aim of accommodating larger private jets, a needed amenity for high net-worth individuals. Other amenities include a world-class marina at Christophe Harbor that has 250 berths, including 50 for superyachts up to 76 meters. There are also six berths for yachts up to 400 feet in length.

These benefits are of course supplemented by the powerful Citizenship by Investment program, the world’s original CBI scheme upon which all others are based. St Kitts and Nevis is also a low tax jurisdiction, with zero income tax, zero inheritance tax, and zero capital gains tax.

About Nevis Style Realty: Wayne Tyson, Broker of Nevis Style Realty, has worked in real estate in the Caribbean for decades. He has extensive knowledge of estate planning, of working with the island’s planning departments, and helping high net-worth individuals make the right decisions. ‘We’re excited to see what newcomers to the island create,’ he says, ‘and these three estates are just waiting to find their perfect match. I can’t think of any place on earth that provides a better escape than Nevis from the pressures of the modern world.’

