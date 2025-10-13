CRB Monitor Acquires Digital Asset Compliance Data Provider VASPnet

Addition Expands Scope of Company’s Regulatory Compliance Offerings

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRB Monitor , a leading provider of regulatory compliance intelligence on high-risk assets and business activities, has acquired VASPnet Ltd., a Gibraltar-based provider of regulatory data on virtual asset service providers (VASPs) operating globally. The acquisition, which includes the assets and personnel of VASPnet, expands CRB Monitor’s surveillance capabilities in the digital asset industry.“VASPnet’s subject matter and technical expertise in monitoring VASPs globally will assist CRB Monitor’s expansion into the compliance monitoring of digital asset-related businesses (DARBs),” said Steve Kemmerling, CEO of CRB Monitor.VASPnet was acquired from XReg Group, an international public policy and regulatory affairs consultancy specializing in cryptoassets. Its flagship products, VASPdata and VASPindex, provide public and private sector entities the information they need to make well-informed, risk-based decisions on the VASPs they engage with.VASPnet aggregates and standardizes entity data from 104 regulators and public authorities across 80 countries, providing comprehensive coverage of those firms engaging in digital asset activities. As of October 9, 2025, the company has identified 59,124 entities, including 36,099 that are permitted to conduct digital asset activities. VASPnet’s clients include leading crypto exchanges and service providers such as Coinbase, Elliptic, and CoinDesk.“The alignment between VASPnet’s regulatory intelligence platform and CRB Monitor’s mission and market access will enable it to scale its regulatory data solutions and continue supporting transparency and compliance in the rapidly evolving crypto industry,” noted Nicky Gomez, senior partner at XReg."High-quality, reliable and timely data has become increasingly critical in building confidence in crypto-assets and crypto-asset businesses,” added Neil Samtani, CEO of VASPnet. “By combining VASPnet’s data with CRB Monitor’s global platform and expertise, we intend to deliver even greater insight, transparency and assurance to the market - helping institutions navigate the evolving regulatory landscape with confidence."CRB Monitor provides financial institutions with centralized access to regulatory and corporate intelligence on highly regulated emerging markets such as cannabis and digital assets. CRB Monitor’s comprehensive monitoring of digital asset-related businesses and securities in North America and Europe includes more than 1,600 digital asset-linked securities from over 1,400 issuers traded across more than 60 securities exchanges worldwide.

