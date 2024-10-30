RelPro Partners with CRB Monitor to Add Cannabis Industry Data

RelPro’s new partnership with CRB Monitor expands its data to include intelligence on cannabis-related businesses.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RelPro , the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial & Professional Services, announced today its latest partnership with CRB Monitor , introducing cannabis-related business insights as the latest data addition to the RelPro platform. This new dataset enables financial services professionals to identify companies operating in the cannabis industry directly within their existing workflow using RelPro.CRB Monitor provides a comprehensive database identifying and categorizing cannabis-related businesses. Accessing this information allows financial institutions to better understand and manage their risks and opportunities regarding the cannabis industry. With the new intelligence integrated into RelPro’s Sales Intelligence solution, commercial and business bankers can achieve efficiency in their prospecting and company research, excluding or specifically targeting cannabis-related businesses by adjusting their search parameters in RelPro.According to RelPro CEO and Founder Martin Wise, the new data partnership adds a valuable new element to streamlining a banker’s business development and relationship management workflow. “We are pleased to partner with CRB Monitor to bring our clients additional intelligence on the companies they are prospecting directly within the RelPro platform. Whether our clients want to connect with cannabis-related businesses or avoid companies in the industry, adding visibility to cannabis industry data in our platform saves our clients’ precious time.”Paul Chaveriat, Chief Revenue Officer for CRB Monitor, said, “Banks are always looking to balance growth, risk and efficiency – this partnership helps with all three. We love how RelPro provides the intelligence bankers need to find new clients, and how CRB Monitor helps to strengthen the first line of defense.”About RelProFounded in 2009, RelPro’s Relationship Intelligence platform was built with the experience that there is no one nirvana source of B2B Company and Decision-Maker data – so why rely on one source of data? RelPro integrates data from best-in-class partners and the web to deliver a unique global database of over 7 million Companies and 150 million business decision-makers, allowing B2B Marketing, Business Development and Relationship Management professionals to quickly identify new prospects and close deals faster. RelPro includes automated Prospect Research to quickly inform business development outreach, and powerful Alerts that provide a call-to-action prompting timely interactions with prospects and clients.To learn more about RelPro, visit our website – www.relpro.com , give us a call – (888) 561 7890, send us an email – info@relpro.com, or schedule a demo now. To learn what our customers are saying about RelPro, read the reviews on G2 Crowd.About CRB MonitorFounded in 2014, CRB Monitor empowers financial institutions to manage risk and monetize opportunity in the emerging highly regulated industries such as Cannabis and Digital assets, with a best-in-class corporate intelligence platform that clearly and consistently defines, and sorts business into the relevant risk-based categories and typologies that are relied upon by regulated financial institutions and regulators. CRB Monitor improves operational efficiency, allowing analysts to spend more of their valuable time analyzing high-value risk data, and less of it performing arduous tasks.

