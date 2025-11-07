Chuks Collins Leads African Pavilion NYC Activation with Student Designer Showcase and SS’26 Eden Re-Imagined Collection

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Fashion Council (AFC), led by multidisciplinary designer Chuks Collins , presents the African Pavilion NYC Activation at Bryant Park Grill, merging mentorship, innovation, and fashion storytelling. With over 45 submissions from schools including from FIT, Parsons, LIM, and Berkeley College, the Student Designer Competition yielded four finalists.The Student Designer Showcase presents capsule collections inspired by Eatonville, Florida — one of America’s first self-governing Black towns. Eatonville’s spirit of resilience and artistry through sustainable design and modern craftsmanship are highlighted in the work of selected designers Alma D. Torres, Shallisa Ebanks, Louis Candelario, and Keiara Lewis . The initiative is presented in partnership with Eatonville Rising and The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community (P.E.C.), with support from Orange County Florida’s Arts & Cultural Affairs Program.The competition judges, a panel of industry leaders including Constance C.R. White, Kibonen Nfi, Jalil Johnson and Robyn Mowatt, are proudly representing the African Fashion Council and global creative community. Through this activation, AFC and Collins nurture their mission to empower emerging diaspora voices while celebrating the artistry and legacy of Black creativity across generations.RSVP for the Student Showcase → Event Link Following the showcase, Collins will unveil his Spring/Summer 2026 collection, “Eden Re-Imagined,” an intimate and deeply personal reflection on healing, restoration, and resilience. Originally slated for a NYFW runway debut, the collection was postponed following the designer’s personal health journey. “Eden Re-Imagined” now emerges as a powerful reflection deeply intertwined with Collins’ evolution as an artist and human being. “Eden Re-Imagined is a piece of my heart,” Collins shares. “It represents healing — personal, creative, and cultural. I can’t wait to share it with those who’ve supported this journey.”Guests for the evening include industry leaders, press, stylists, buyers, and cultural tastemakers, united in support of emerging creative voices across the African and Diaspora design landscape.About P.E.C.The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, Inc. (P.E.C.) is a cultural production organization dedicated to promoting Pan-African excellence through community-based arts, education, and historic preservation. Through programs like Eatonville Rising and its involvement in national initiatives like PAFFE and this NYC activation, P.E.C. bridges heritage and innovation while creating space for intergenerational impact and global cultural dialogue.About the African Fashion CouncilThe African Fashion Council (AFC) is a Non-Profit organization committed to transforming Africa's fashion industry into a global leader. The AFC is dedicated to advancing the industry by fostering innovation and nurturing talent while promoting sustainability, and supporting economic development. In facilitating economic growth across the continent they empower designers across the continent to thrive in the global market while preserving and celebrating Africa's rich cultural heritage.About Chuks CollinsChuks Collins is an acclaimed fashion designer whose work is known for its innovative integration of traditional African elements with contemporary design. A strong advocate for sustainability, Collins is dedicated to promoting ethical fashion practices. As a member of the African Fashion Council, he is committed to advancing African fashion on the global stage.Media Contact: Playbook MG, Marie Driven Theodore, marie@playbookmg.com

