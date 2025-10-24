Alderfer Glass Celebrating 60 Years

Quality Craftsmanship and Service

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Pennsylvania business, Alderfer Glass Company, celebrates over 60 years of serving the community. The company is known for following the fundamentals of quality craftsmanship and community service.Alderfer Glass Celebrates Over Six Decades of Service Across Delaware County, LeHigh Valley, and BeyondLocal business Alderfer Glass Company announces over 60 years of service to Pennsylvania in Delaware County, LeHigh Valley, and the surrounding areas. The company was founded in Telford, PA in 1961 by brothers Stan and Robert Alderfer and has integrated three generations of the Alderfer family. The business has served families, drivers, and businesses throughout the southern and eastern parts of Pennsylvania since opening its doors to the public.Today, Alderfer Glass Company serves the following areas of the glass industry: retail, auto, residential, and commercial. They offer curbside pickup, online estimates, delivery, in-store pickup, in-store shopping, and onsite services.Located on Penn Avenue, the seemingly modest flat glass showroom has gained a local reputation for its offerings of glass solutions to the surrounding community. During their years in business, they have moved from a modest flat glass shop to an expanded showroom. Expansions to Lansdale, Quakertown, and Limerick have allowed the company to meet increasing demand for windshield repair in Coopersburg, Doylestown, and other fast-growing neighborhoods.The current family owners credit their successful operation to their community. According to them, the tenets of family, community, and service have been key to the Alderfer mission, and they aim to drive the success of their operation in a way that is equally committed to tradition and innovation.The company maintains a 4.9-star rating on Google with over 500 reviews from customers. Online testimonials mention professionalism, outstanding and timely service, and “incredible” and “immaculate” work. Alderfer Glass Company states that they offer warranties across all product lines and that custom projects and glass repairs alike are protected by their quality guarantee.Founded in 1961, Alderfer Glass Co. provides residential, automotive, commercial, and specialty glass services in Southeastern Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley area. Locations include Lansdale, Quakertown, and Limerick, in addition to the Telford, PA headquarters. Readers are encouraged to contact Alderfer Glass Company directly with any additional questions or glass needs.About Alderfer GlassFounded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best advice for car owners. Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years. Contact Ben Weaver, Ben.Weaver@Alderferglass.com, 215-723-1192

