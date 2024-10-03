thebigword Set for Significant Global Expansion with Over £10 Million in New Business

thebigword Group Logo thebigword Expands US Presence Following New Opportunities

thebigword is positioned for substantial global growth after securing more than £10 million in new business during the first half of the year.

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- thebigword, a world-leading language services provider, is positioned for substantial global growth after securing more than £10 million in new business during the first half of the year.

This growth is driven by significant contract wins across key markets, particularly in the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the UK.

thebigword specialises in delivering mission-critical language services, offering unparalleled accuracy and human quality in high-stakes environments. With its newly re-platformed technology, launched in 2024, the company is equipped with advanced AI capabilities that improve the speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness of translation and interpreting services.

"We are thrilled to be expanding further in strategic markets like the United States and Saudi Arabia while strengthening our presence in the UK,” said Joshua Gould, Chief Executive Officer of thebigword. "Our cutting-edge technology, combined with our human expertise, ensures we continue to lead the way in providing language solutions that meet the needs of global businesses and governments."

thebigword's commitment to eradicating the final barrier in global communication, language, is central to its mission. The company strives to provide real-time, multilingual communication support to governments and enterprises, ensuring they can connect with stakeholders in any language.

In recent months, governments and public sector entities have increasingly turned to thebigword, recognising its ability to deliver reliable and innovative language services. This demand has led to new opportunities, with thebigword now competing for contracts in new geographies at the request of local authorities.

One of the company’s most notable achievements this year was winning a competitive contract in New York City, where it outperformed 60 other potential bidders. This success underscores thebigword’s ability to stand out in a crowded market with its commitment to quality and innovation.

About thebigword

thebigword is a global leader in language services, providing translation, interpretation, and localisation solutions to governments, public sector organisations, and multinational businesses. With a mission to eliminate the final barrier of global communication, thebigword delivers real-time multilingual support to help organisations connect with their audiences in any language.

