DSBF Finals, Pink Pace Lead Oct. 13–15 Harrington Races

HARRINGTON, DE – Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 2-year-old $110,000 finals and a “Pink Pace” featuring all female drivers will headline the October 13-15 week of racing at Harrington Raceway as the 2025 meet winds down.

With six nights remaining in Harrington’s 79th season of live harness racing, Delaware-sired 2-year-olds will start the week on October 13 as the final for pacing colts and geldings is slated 6th on the 15-race program. Burke Racing, Phillip Collura and Weaver Bruscemi’s Watch Em Win (9/5, Tim Tetrick) won his eliminations comfortably and figures to be an overwhelming favorite in pursuit of his 6th victory in 9 lifetime starts.

The filly pacing final is the co-feature Tuesday (October 14). Odds On Racing’s Odds On Put Option (8/5, Tim Tetrick) and Let It Ride Stable and Carl Howard’s Just Applause (2/1, Montrell Teague) who both won their eliminations in convincing fashion will square off in the 5th race on the program.

In addition, the “Pink Pace” will be contested as the 8th race as all female drivers will compete in a $9,000 overnight race where they will donate their drivers’ percentage to a local breast cancer awareness charity. The female drivers are competing at multiple tracks over the course of several days, including Shenandoah Downs (Va.), Northfield Park (Ohio) and The Meadows (Pa.), raising money for various local non-profits. The drivers are Stacey Mclenaghan, Leslie Joyce, Alex Goldin, Lauren Harmon, Stacy Chiodo, Doreen Dailey, Veronica Merton and Sierra Seidner.

Trotters will complete the DSBF final action on Wednesday (October 15), with the finals occurring 5th and 7th on the 15-race program. Les Givens-trained Thiskissformaryell (Jim Morand, morning line TBA) heads the colt and gelding division after a pair of elimination wins for Nanticoke Racing, Jim Magno and Joseph Fonte. Whodathunkit Stable’s Dancing Willow (Jason Green) and Don and David Wiest’s Tuis Star (Corey Callahan) each swept their divisions in the filly division and will be an anticipated matchup as the two probable betting favorites.

Defending driving champion Montrell Teague (96 wins) maintains a lead in the driver standings over Corey Callahan (86 wins) and Allan Davis (83 wins), while past Harrington conditioning champ Joe Columbo (53 wins) tops Joe Hunderptfund Jr. (39 wins) and Crissy Crissman-Bier (32 wins) in the trainer standings.

Live racing will continue on a Monday through Wednesday schedule (post time 4:30 p.m.) through October 22.