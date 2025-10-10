Macao Union Medical Center and Peking Union Medical College Hospital jointly perform highly complex precision surgeries

MACAU, October 10 - The Macao Union Medical Center, in collaboration with the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), recently launched another high-level cooperation in the field of ophthalmology. Professor Zhang Shunhua, a cataract specialist from the PUMCH, was invited to Macao to perform precision surgeries for 14 local patients with highly complex cataracts. All procedures were successfully completed, signifying that the “PUMCH quality” has taken deeper root in Macao.

After conducting detailed assessments of each complex case, Professor Zhang developed individualized surgical plans for every patient and guided the ophthalmology team of the Macao Union Medical Center in performing 14 complex procedures with total white cataract, rock-hard nuclear cataract, cataract with capsular laxity or iris laxity syndrome, cataract with poor pupil dilation, cataract with poor corneal transparency, hard nuclear cataract with extremely high myopia, etc. The patients included not only those from the Macao Union Medical Center but also referrals from the Conde de São Januário General Hospital due to high-level surgical difficulty. Among them, one elderly patient aged 84 was unable to cooperate with the surgery; therefore, Professor Zhang decided to complete phacoemulsification with intraocular lens implantation under general anesthesia. Each surgery took an average of less than 30 minutes, and on the first day of postoperative follow-up, patient satisfaction reached 100%.

“Our goal is to bring top-notch medical expertise to Macao, allowing residents to enjoy national, state-of-the-art services without leaving the city,” said Professor Zhang. She noted that the Macao Union Medical Center’s facilities are now on par with international standards, and the team demonstrates strong learning capacity. The two institutions have established a sustainable mechanism of “real-time remote joint consultation + regular on-site guidance.” Currently, the Macao Union Medical Center performs about 200 cataract surgeries each month and plans to invite experts from the PUMCH to Macao at least once per quarter to guide complex cataract surgeries, with priority given to local residents.

Building on the century-long specialty excellence of the PUMCH, the ophthalmology team of the Macao Union Medical Center will continue to expand its service capacity, increase surgical volumes and reduce the waiting time for cataract surgery in Macao, with the purpose of enhancing the overall well-being of Macao residents.