37th Macao International Music Festival assembles renowned musicians to perform under the theme “Vocal Waves”

MACAU, October 10 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 37th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF), themed “Vocal Waves”, will be held from 3 October to 8 November. This edition of the Festival assembles world-renowned artists and emerging talents, presenting 12 spectacular programmes and 14 outreach activities, showcasing the artistic allure of Macao that celebrates tradition and embraces innovation. ​

Legendary Fado diva Cuca Roseta will join hands with the Macao Chinese Orchestra to interpret the sounds of the Portuguese soul on 11 October (Saturday) at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. One of the most captivating singers of her generation, Cuca Roseta incorporates influences from jazz, bossa nova and world music, yet maintaining the purity and simplicity of traditional Fado. Known for her emotional and crystal-clear vocals, her voice carries the legacy of Fado with grace and intensity. This cross-disciplinary collaboration with the Macao Chinese Orchestra will add a unique touch of oriental instruments to the Portuguese classics, showcasing a musical dialogue that transcends cultures.

Founded in 1973, The English Concert, an eminent European ensemble, is internationally acclaimed for its refined performance style, meticulous performance skills and profound musical understanding of the classical repertoire. Recognised as an authoritative interpreter of Baroque music, the ensemble will perform on 12 October (Sunday) at St. Joseph the Worker Church, presenting George Frideric Handel’s overture to Solomon and excerpts from Rinaldo, allowing the public to appreciate breath-taking arias and a spellbinding orchestration. The Artistic Director and Section Principals of The English Concert will host a pre-show talk before the performance, guiding the public to gain a better understanding of the programme and experience the charm of Baroque music.

Hailed as one of the greatest interprets of the works of Gustav Mahler, Thomas Hampson has dedicated decades to the performance, communication and academic study of Mahler’s art, earning the reputation of “scholar-singer”. He obtained multiple honorary doctorates and received numerous international awards, including the Grammy Award and the prestigious title of “Kammersänger of the Vienna State Opera”, fully reflecting his illustrious status in the classical music circle. In this year’s Festival, Thomas Hampson, accompanied by pianist Wolfgang Rieger, will perform evocative lieder by Gustav Mahler, including those from Des Knaben Wunderhorn and Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit on 16 October (Thursday) at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, illuminating the intricate poetry and complex psychological landscapes that define Mahler’s art. The public will also have the opportunity to experience a blend of life wisdom and esteemed musicianship through the sound of his voice at the age of 70.

The Festival also features an array of intriguing outreach activities. The highly acclaimed original production “A curated showcase of This Victoria Has No Secrets – the A Cappella Theatre” by Hong Kong’s Yat Po Singers will be held from 3pm to 4pm and from 5pm to 6pm, in the open space adjacent to Flower City Park (near Rua de Seng Tou) on 11 October (Saturday), and in Areia Preta Urban Park (near the Health Centre) on 12 October (Sunday), respectively. The Yat Po Singers from Hong Kong’s a cappella theatre will evoke the history and memories of the shores of Victoria Harbour with pure vocals. Admission is free, and music aficionados are welcome to participate and enjoy.

Tickets for the 37th Macao International Music Festival are on sale through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo, with various discount packages available.

For more information about the programmes and discounts, please visit the Festival’s webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm or the respective page on Facebook (please search for “Macao International Music Festival”).