MaxBill unveils advanced EV charging billing software to power Charge Point Operators & Energy Suppliers

MaxBill, a global SaaS billing and CRM solutions provider, is introducing its modern EV charging billing software for CPOs, EMSPs, and mobility partners.

WEYBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaxBill, a leading provider of billing, CRM and revenue management software for energy and utilities, is introducing its EV charging billing software , a comprehensive solution engineered specifically for Charge Point Operators (CPOs), Electro Mobility Service Providers (EMSPs), and other EV charging service providers. The solution enables scalable growth, multi-model monetization, and transparent settlement in the evolving electric-mobility ecosystem.With the rapid electrification of transportation, MaxBill billing software for EV charging aims to become a reference in EV billing, CRM, partner management and reconciliation.Accelerating EV Infrastructure with Billing IntelligenceOperating EV charging networks today demands more than just hardware. COPs and E-mobility service providers must navigate complex tariff models, partner contracts, settlement flows, roaming, and customer billing. MaxBill’s solution addresses this challenge head-on, offering:- Flexible product catalog & pricing engine- Contract & partner management- Transparent billing & settlement- End-to-end automation- Reporting, analytics & intelligence- Scalable architectureBy combining these elements, MaxBill helps EV charging operators scale their networks, achieve billing accuracy, limit revenue leakage, and deliver better service to customers and partners alike.Serving Diverse Business Models and MarketsMaxBill’s EV charging station billing system is engineered to support a wide range of deployment scenarios and business models for:- Public EV charging stations- Shared building/office parking- Bundled public + home charging- CPO / EMSP operationsThis versatility makes MaxBill’s EV solution relevant not only to nascent EV networks but also to mature mobility operators seeking an enterprise-grade billing backbone.MaxBill: Trusted in Energy, Utilities & MobilityMaxBill has a longstanding reputation in utility billing, CRM, revenue management, and AI-powered billing systems . The company’s core stack already serves energy, multi-utility, telecom, and tenant billing domains. With the addition of the EV Charging Billing product, MaxBill positions itself at the intersection of mobility, energy transition, and digital transformation.

