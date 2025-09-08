MaxBill to Host “8 AI Cases in Utilities” Webinar: Exploring Real AI Cases in Customer Service and Revenue Management

Register for the webinar MaxBill SaaS and AI Product Suite

MaxBill launches webinar series on AI application in utility customer service, revenue management, and compliance, exploring also AI-related concerns

WEYBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaxBill, a global leader in billing, CRM, and AI-powered revenue management for the energy and utilities industry, today announced the upcoming webinar “ 8 AI Cases in Utilities: How to Generate New Revenue and Raise CSAT by 70% ”, taking place on September 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM CET (Europe).In this session, MaxBill will explore eight real-life AI use cases across customer service and revenue management, providing utility leaders with clarity on whether it’s time to bring this technology into utility operations or maximise its potential.Exploring Practical AI Use CasesParticipants will see how AI is applied in real-life operations, including:- Customer service with AI agents: Email triaging and processing; classifying for human review, auto-drafts contextual responses- Revenue management: optimised debt collections, new revenue streams generation, instant compliance updates- Common AI-related concerns – “black box”, inaccuracies, human in the loop, etc. - approaches to address them.First in a Three-Part Fall 2025 SeriesThis event marks the first webinar in MaxBill’s Fall 2025 AI series. The program continues with:- October 22, 2025 — “How Can AI Drive Revenue Growth? See MaxBill AI Billing in Action”- November 22, 2025 — “Getting Ready for Ongoing EU Regulations: Revisiting Billing and Compliance Workflows”Together, these sessions provide a complete perspective on how the MaxBill AI product suite is enabling utilities to meet regulatory demands, innovate faster, and scale profitably.Three Decades of Expertise, Evolving With AIFor over 30 years, MaxBill has mastered billing and customer management. Today, its platform features the AI-Native Billing and Product Catalog . It’s a breakthrough solution that brings advanced automation and precision to the table:- Instant offer-to-invoice transformation- Accelerated time-to-market, cost savings, and accuracy- End-to-end AI-driven billing workflows- Scalable contract and product catalog management- Advanced architecture and user experienceAbout MaxBillFounded in 1996, MaxBill delivers next-generation utility billing , CRM, and revenue management solutions for utilities worldwide. Its platform supports AI-driven billing, multi-service bundling, debt and churn prediction, regulatory compliance, and customer self-care automation, enabling providers to optimize operations and achieve sustainable growth.

