Momentum91 Strengthens its Regional Presence as GCC Enterprises Accelerate Digital Transformation

Momentum91 team at Retail Show in Riyadh Vishal Jariwala, VP of Growth at M91, with Abdulrahman Alyemni, Customer Acquisition Director at Salasa, at the Retail Show in Riyadh. M91 convened Saudi’s top technology and business leaders for an exclusive dinner in Riyadh to exchange ideas on scaling and digital growth.

The DevX Group company engages with leading business and technology leaders in Riyadh and Dubai to support the region’s innovation and growth ambitions.

The Middle East is at a pivotal point in its digital transformation journey, organizations are rethinking how and where they build their technology capabilities.” — Duncan Riley, Managing Partner for Australia and NZ

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum91 (M91), a DevX Group company, is expanding its presence across the Middle East through a series of strategic engagements, including participation at Retail Show in Riyadh and GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai. The company is also hosting exclusive Building Momentum leadership gatherings with top technology and business executives to encourage dialogue around innovation, digital transformation, and the future of retail in the region.Earlier this week, M91 hosted a closed-door roundtable dinner in Riyadh, where leading CIOs, CXOs, and strategy heads from prominent retail and enterprise brands exchanged insights on digital adoption, talent challenges, and scaling strategies across Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving technology ecosystem. The company will continue this conversation in Dubai with a leadership breakfast during GITEX Global at The H Hotel.The Building Momentum initiative forms part of M91’s broader effort to connect business and technology leaders across emerging markets. Through these curated exchanges, the company facilitates open discussions on topics such as AI adoption, retail transformation, and the evolving role of Offshore Development Centres (ODCs) in helping enterprises scale efficiently and cost-effectively.A fully owned subsidiary of DevX Group, one of India’s largest managed office space providers with 1 million sq. ft. of workspace across 25 centres, Momentum91 offers a complete ODC setup that integrates Talent, Infrastructure, and Advisory. This model helps global companies build dedicated engineering teams in India that work just like their in-house teams.Duncan Riley, the Managing Partner for Australia and NZ at Momentum91 states “The Middle East is at a pivotal point in its digital transformation journey, with Vision 2030 accelerating innovation across sectors, organizations are rethinking how and where they build their technology capabilities. Our goal is to help them access world-class Indian talent while maintaining cultural alignment and execution excellence.” Momentum91’ s entry into the GCC market comes as enterprises seek dependable, scalable technology solutions. Traditional vendor arrangements often lack consistency and ownership, while local hiring faces challenges of high cost and limited availability. India has meanwhile emerged as a global technology talent hub, producing millions of skilled graduates each year within a mature ecosystem of innovation and delivery.A client shared, “Momentum91 made scaling our tech team effortless. Their onboarding was smooth, and the talent matched our culture perfectly. It is truly an extension of our business.”Retail remains a core focus area for M91, where the company has addressed challenges such as omnichannel experience design, negative inventory management, unified promotions, and reconciliation workflows. In collaboration with a major industry player, Momentum91 is also developing a report exploring how omnichannel retail strategies influence Average Order Value (AOV) and Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC). Early insights suggest that GCC retailers integrating online and offline experiences are seeing measurable improvements in engagement and profitability.Momentum91 continues to expand globally with over 300 engineers serving clients across Australia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. By combining India’s deep talent pool with DevX’s infrastructure strength, the company helps enterprises accelerate innovation, optimize costs, and build long-term capability in retail, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare sectors.About Momentum91:Momentum91 (M91) is a DevX company that helps global enterprises build and manage dedicated Offshore Development Centres in India. With access to the country’s top 1 percent engineering talent, 25 delivery centres, and integrated - Talent + Infra + Advisory services, M91 enables organizations to scale efficiently while maintaining operational and cultural alignment. Momentum91 is led by Yash Shah, Jay Patel, and Koushikram Tamilselvan, who together drive the company’s vision for global collaboration and sustainable technology growth.Email: contact@momentum91.comIND: +91 88 660 14044AU: +61 43 701 4011

