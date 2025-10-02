GFT strengthens position as a provider of Advanced Construction Solutions at Jeddah Construct 2025

A look back at Jeddah Construct 2025 — celebrating milestones, partnerships, and our vision for smarter construction across the GCC. Our team at Jeddah Construct 2025 — proud to showcase smart solutions that are reshaping the future of construction across the GCC. Proud to showcase GFT at Jeddah Construct 2025 — bringing smart solutions and advanced technologies that are reshaping the future of construction across the GCC."

Jeddah Construct 2025 marked a milestone for GFT, strengthening partnerships in the Kingdom and reaffirming its leadership in construction technology across the GCC.” — Ibrahim Hegazy, Commercial Director at GFT

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Figure Technique (GFT) , a leader in construction technology across the GCC, successfully showcased its advanced solutions for smarter, faster, and greener projects at Jeddah Construct 2025, Saudi Arabia’s premier construction exhibition.With a legacy spanning nearly two decades and a customer base of more than 800 companies across the MENA region, GFT reinforced its role as a comprehensive solution provider for advanced construction, presenting innovations that address the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving infrastructure and mega-project landscape under Vision 2030.During the exhibition, GFT demonstrated how its solutions enable contractors, consultants, and developers to reduce costs, increase accuracy, and accelerate project delivery. Visitors experienced the full breadth of GFT’s portfolio, including:- PlanSwift – trusted estimating software that reduces takeoff time by up to 50%.- ZWCAD – a high-performance CAD platform offering full AutoCAD compatibility at an affordable cost.- OpenSpace – AI-powered reality capture, transforming job sites into digital walkthroughs for real-time visibility.- Sparkel.ai – advanced BIM and AI software delivering instant model-based takeoffs.- BIM Services & Training – end-to-end project execution (LOD 100–500) and upskilling programs for construction teams.By bringing these solutions together, GFT highlighted its unique positioning as a one-stop partner for advanced construction technologies. Ibrahim Hegazy , Commercial Director at GFT, reflected on the company’s successful participation:“Jeddah Construct 2025 was an important milestone for GFT. It allowed us to demonstrate how we go beyond being a software distributor to being a full solution provider for advanced construction. Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects demand precision, speed, and sustainability, and our portfolio is designed to meet those needs head-on. This event has strengthened our partnerships in the Kingdom and reaffirmed GFT’s role as a leader in construction technology across the GCC.”GFT’s presence at the event underscored its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 agenda by:-Delivering AI-driven, sustainable solutions tailored for mega-projects.-Building local expertise through BIM training and certifications.-Driving digital transformation in construction practices.-Reinforcing its leadership as a trusted provider of advanced construction solutions in the GCC.About GFT (Green Figure Technique)Founded in 2005, Green Figure Technique (GFT) is a leading provider of construction software, BIM services, and AI-powered technologies across the MENA region. Headquartered in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, GFT partners with contractors, consultants, and developers to deliver advanced construction solutions that drive accuracy, efficiency, and sustainability. Its portfolio includes PlanSwift, ZWCAD, OpenSpace, Sparkel.ai, and specialized BIM execution and training services.For more information, visit: www.gftsys.com Media Contact:Email: info@gftsys.comKSA: +966 53 469 2265 | UAE: +971 50 321 5804

