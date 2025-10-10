Submit Release
Informational Session on the Maine School Bus Purchasing Program

The Maine School Bus Purchasing Program provides subsidies to school administrative units (SAUs) to help offset the cost of purchasing new school buses used to transport students to and from school, home, and school-sponsored events. This program is designed to support SAUs in acquiring new buses, retiring end-of-life vehicles, and meeting emergency or special transportation needs.

The Maine School Bus Purchasing Program will open on November 1, 2025, and close on November 25, 2025. Before then, please consider joining Cheryl Brackett, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Transportation Coordinator; Donna Tiner, Maine DOE School Finance Coordinator; and Kimberly Hall, Maine DOE Education Data Systems Manager, for a Maine School Bus Purchasing Program informational session on October 15, 2025, from 1-2 p.m. via Zoom:

  • Cheryl will demonstrate how to access NEO and complete the bus purchase request. She will also review the steps in the program.
  • Donna will share details about funding.
  • Kimberly will provide information surrounding the role of the Maine Education Data Management Systems (MEDMS).

This hour-long session will conclude with a question-and-answer period. Please find the Zoom information below:

Join the Zoom meeting here.
Meeting ID: 817 3352 7683
Passcode: 57493859

The first round of approvals for the Maine School Bus Purchasing Program will occur between December 30, 2025, and January 15, 2026. With questions, please contact Cheryl Brackett at cheryl.brackett@maine.gov or 207-446-3019.

