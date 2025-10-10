StopOCD Joins Global #OCDWeek to Raise Awareness, Break Stigma, and Support Those Living with OCD

From shame to support. From silence to understanding. Highlighting the importance of awareness, education, and accessible care for those living with OCD.

OCD can feel isolating. Awareness weeks remind you that you’re not alone. Connection, understanding, and education help break silence and shame, fostering support and hope.” — Meryl Da Costa-Rohland, Community Manager at StopOCD

NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global community will come together for OCD Awareness Week (#OCDWeek2025), an initiative dedicated to dispelling myths, reducing stigma, and providing education about obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Over 200 million people worldwide live with OCD, yet misconceptions and lack of awareness often prevent timely access to effective care.

From shame to support. From silence to understanding.

OCD Awareness Week exists to change the way we speak about OCD — replacing fear and misconceptions with education, empathy, and evidence-based care.

Understanding OCD

OCD is a neurobiological disorder—not a personality quirk. It involves intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviors that can be distressing, time-consuming, and isolating. Despite its prevalence, misunderstanding often leaves those affected feeling unsupported and alone.

Human Stories and Community Support

“OCD can feel incredibly isolating,” says Meryl Da Costa-Rohland, Community Manager at StopOCD. “Awareness weeks like this are vital reminders that you are not alone. Connection, understanding, and education can break the silence and reduce shame. Our hope is to foster a community where people feel seen, supported, and empowered to seek help.”

Expert Insight

“OCD is highly treatable with the right strategies and support,” says Dr. Sofia Wenzler, Clinical Lead at StopOCD and licensed clinical psychologist. “Therapies such as Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) equip people with practical tools to manage intrusive thoughts and compulsive behaviors while building resilience, self-compassion, and confidence. Recovery is a journey—but with guidance and understanding, it is absolutely possible.”

Innovative and Accessible Therapy

StopOCD’s online program combines evidence-based therapies, including ERP, Habit Reversal Training (HRT), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). Through the use of a mobile app, participants can make progress daily with structured training modules, practical tools, and unlimited messaging support from a licensed therapist. This flexible, personalized approach helps people apply strategies in real-life situations, bridging the gap between traditional therapy and day-to-day practice, while supporting sustainable, long-term progress.

Special #OCDWeek Promotion

To make starting support easier, StopOCD is offering $100 off your first month during #OCDWeek. Use promo code OCDWeek2025 at signup—an opportunity to take your first step toward understanding and managing OCD in a flexible, supportive online environment.

Resources to Support Awareness

During #OCDWeek and beyond, StopOCD provides a variety of accessible resources for anyone affected by OCD:

• Webinars — featuring clinical experts and lived-experience speakers

• Blogs & Educational Articles — addressing common challenges and practical coping strategies

• Community Support — spaces to connect with others living with OCD

Get Involved

This #OCDWeek, everyone can make a difference — whether by learning, sharing, or reaching out to someone affected. Together, we move from silence to understanding, and from shame to support.

For more information about OCD, resources, and support, visit: [www.stopocd.com]

StopOCD: Get to know how the program works

Legal Disclaimer:

