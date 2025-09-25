BFRB Week 2025: Shining a Light on Skin Picking & Hair Pulling Disorders October 1–7, 2025

Schedule of live events for October 2025 Logo for SkinPick.com Logo for TrichStop.com

BFRBs are often misunderstood, but they deserve recognition and care. By raising awareness and improving access to treatment, we can replace shame with compassion. No one should face this alone.” — Dr. Sofia Wenzler, Clinical Lead

NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BFRB Awareness Week is a time to honor resilience, raise our voices, and shine a light on conditions too often kept in silence. From October 1–7, the global community will come together to mark BFRB Awareness Week, honoring the millions of people living with Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors (BFRBs), including excoriation disorder (skin picking) and trichotillomania (hair pulling).

Despite affecting an estimated 1 in 20 people, BFRBs remain among the most overlooked, misunderstood, and undertreated mental health conditions. Shame and stigma have kept them hidden for far too long.

This year’s theme, “BFRB Brave,” celebrates the courage it takes to live with, speak about, and seek support for these disorders — while also recognizing the collective bravery of communities, families, and clinicians working together to break the silence.

What are BFRBs?

BFRBs are compulsive self-grooming behaviors, such as picking at skin or pulling out hair, that go far beyond “bad habits.” These are clinically recognized disorders, often beginning in childhood or adolescence, and can lead to significant emotional distress, physical harm, and feelings of isolation.

Yet despite their prevalence, BFRBs are rarely talked about in healthcare or society at large, leaving many people to struggle in silence. Awareness weeks like this are changing that — helping to shift the conversation from shame to support.

Events for BFRB Week 2025

To honor the week, SkinPick.com and TrichStop.com, two leading online therapy platforms for BFRBs, will host a series of free, virtual events, including:

-Live Webinars & Talks — featuring individuals with lived experience of skin picking and hair pulling, sharing personal stories of resilience.

-Q&A Session with a BFRB Specialist — offering practical guidance for both individuals experiencing BFRBs and healthcare providers eager to learn more.

But the movement doesn’t stop there. Throughout the month, we’ll also be:

-Hosting Instagram Lives with industry leaders, sparking open conversations and raising awareness across platforms.

-Sharing educational content and resources on social media, helping more people learn about BFRBs and find support.

All events are free and designed to provide education, reduce stigma, and foster community connection.

The Importance of Community

“Living with a BFRB can feel incredibly lonely,” says Meryl Da Costa-Rohland, Counsellor and Community Manager at SkinPick and TrichStop. “Shame often convinces people they are the only ones, but they’re not. Having a supportive community changes everything. Awareness weeks like this are vital in breaking silence, offering understanding, and showing people that healing happens when we connect and learn together.”

Get Involved

Each year, more people, families, and organizations join BFRB Awareness Week, helping to shift the conversation from stigma to support. Whether by attending an event, sharing your story, or simply learning more, you can be part of this growing movement.

For more information on BFRBs, resources, or to join our events, visit:

👉 www.skinpick.com

👉 www.trichstop.com

Join us for BFRB Awareness Week-1-7 October 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.