Donors’ Forum 2025: Strengthening Civil Society Cooperation Across the Dniester/Nistru

On 8 October, the OSCE Mission’s Donors’ Forum brought together over 60 civil society organizations (CSOs) from both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River alongside 30 donors and development partners to foster cooperation, share experiences, and align priorities for sustainable development and peacebuilding in the region.

In her opening remarks, Acting Head of Mission Izabela Sylwia Hartmann underscored the essential role of “an engaged, active, and prosperous civil society on both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River.” Recalling the Mission’s mandate to settle the Transdniestrian conflict, she also noted that the Forum highlighted the role of civil society in advancing the OSCE’s principles. She expressed gratitude to donors and partners for their “commitment, generous support of civil society and collaboration on initiatives that deliver meaningful solutions on issues that matter to all communities.”

The forum served as a platform for networking, sharing best practices, and highlighting the needs and priorities of communities on both banks. Donors and development partners outlined their 2026 focus areas and funding opportunities, fostering a more coordinated approach to support.

Galina Burlaca from the Heart Foundation noted that the forum “helps identify the most relevant areas for investment based on current needs, contributing to the sustainable development of civil society.”

Valeria Suruceanu of the Culture Platform emphasized that “culture is not only artistic expression but a strategic tool for development, diplomacy, and conflict prevention,” adding that “shared cultural heritage and intercultural dialogue are effective means of reducing tensions and promoting cooperation between communities in conflict.”

Ilya Trombitsky of the International Association of River Keepers “Eco-Tiras” stressed that “building trust and supporting civil society—especially on the left bank—should remain a constant donor priority, free from political pressures or changing agendas—to ensure lasting cooperation and progress.”

This year, the Forum’s participants also highlighted the growing importance of social entrepreneurship as a bridge between social mission and economic sustainability. Inna Baryshnikova of the Association of Social Entrepreneurs in Tiraspol encouraged donors to see beyond traditional funding. She urged them “not just to finance projects, but to invest in building a sustainable ecosystem.” “Together, your resources and our market approach can ensure lasting social and economic impact.”

The OSCE Mission’s Donors’ Forum continues to serve as a key platform for dialogue, cooperation, and partnership, reinforcing civil society’s role as a driving force for peace and development across both banks of the Dniester/Nistru.