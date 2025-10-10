CIACLA Presents 'The LA Sessions' – A Celebration of Irish Music Across Los Angeles County

Poster for The LA Sessions

Free event on October 25th, 2025 showcases contemporary Irish Musicians in Long Beach, Culver City, Mid-City LA, and Palms

The LA Sessions celebrates the richness of Irish culture and the creativity of today’s Irish musicians” — Matthew Nevin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, October 25th, 2025, CIACLA (the Contemporary Irish Arts Center Los Angeles) presents The LA Sessions — a free, one-day celebration of contemporary Irish and local music inspired by Samhain, the ancient Irish festival that gave birth to Halloween.Audiences across Los Angeles County are invited to experience a series of live performances highlighting the creativity, diversity, and spirit of modern Ireland. From Downtown Long Beach to Culver City, Mid-City LA to Palms, The LA Sessions brings together a lineup of acclaimed Irish and Irish-American musicians performing across four beloved venues.Performances🎸 Bren Holmes – The Ordinarie, 210 The Promenade N, Downtown Long Beach, 90802 — 2:00 PM🎤 Tríona O’Neill – The Liberties of Dublin, 1111 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, 90017 — 4:00 PM🎶 Hannah Crowley – The Auld Fella, 9375 Culver Blvd, Culver City, 90232 — 7:00 PM🎻 Emer Kinsella – The Irish Times, 3267 Motor Ave, Los Angeles, 90034 — 7:00 PMA Celebration of Culture and Community“The LA Sessions celebrates the richness of Irish culture and the creativity of today’s Irish musicians,” said Matthew Nevin, Executive Director of CIACLA. “Our goal is to bring the sounds of a modern Ireland into some of LA’s favorite gathering spots and to create a shared cultural moment that connects communities through music, heritage, and celebration.”By showcasing Irish and Irish-American artists in venues across the county, The LA Sessions offers an accessible and welcoming experience for all audiences, from those with Irish roots to anyone who enjoys live music and cultural connection.Honoring the Spirit of SamhainThis October edition of The LA Sessions ties into Samhain, the ancient Irish festival that marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter, the ancient Irish festival that gave birth to Halloween. Originating in Ireland over 2,000 years ago, Samhain was a time for gathering, storytelling, and honoring shared cultural roots, themes that continue to resonate today through music and community.About CIACLACIACLA – The Contemporary Irish Arts Center Los Angeles – is a nonprofit organization that promotes contemporary Irish culture through diverse artistic programming, including film, music, theatre, and visual arts. CIACLA connects Ireland and Los Angeles through vibrant cultural exchange and collaborative events.Learn more at https://www.ciacla.com/thelasessions2025/ Follow CIACLA on Instagram at @ciac.la

