Irish Film Festival Los Angeles 2025 Returns for a Three-Day Celebration of Irish Cinema

IFFLA POSTER

Experience three days of award-winning Irish films, filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions, and networking at IFFLA 2025, March 14-16 in Santa Monica.

The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles celebrates the creativity, passion, and storytelling excellence of Ireland's filmmakers. ” — Matthew Nevin - Festival Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcing The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles 2025 - Presented by CIACLA A Celebration of Irish Film | Runs March: 14-16th 2025Laemmle Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401Full info on IFFLA25: www.ciacla.com/film Presented by CIALCA, The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles returns for an exciting three-day celebration of Irish cinema at the Laemmle Monica Film Center, showcasing a dynamic selection of feature films, documentaries, and short films from both established and emerging Irish talent.This year's program highlights the creativity and diversity of Irish filmmaking, featuring eight feature films, including critically acclaimed works and bold new projects from rising filmmakers. The lineup shines a spotlight on a range of voices within the industry, including three female directors, award-winning documentaries, gripping dramas, auteur-driven films, and two Irish-language features.The festival presents four curated short film screenings, featuring 24 short films that reflect the innovation and storytelling excellence of Irish filmmakers. These selections include eight female directors and ten female writers, three Irish-language shorts, animations, two experimental films, and a variety of short documentaries. The festival also proudly showcases several directorial and feature debuts, reinforcing its commitment to supporting emerging talent.The festival opens with a special screening of the newly released "Four Mothers", with Director Darren Thornton in attendance. Later that evening, the Oscar-shortlisted film "Room Taken" screens as part of the "New Voices" program, followed by a Q&A with Director TJ O’Grady. Closing out the night is "King Frankie", with Writer/Director Dermot Malone and Producer Matt D’Arcy joining for an in-depth discussion about their film. Other standout selections from the festival lineup include "Kathleen is Here," "Fidil Ghorm," "Amongst the Wolves," and "David Keenan – Words on Canvas."Throughout the weekend, the festival will feature engaging Q&A sessions with attending filmmakers. Audiences will have the chance to hear from Smothered’s Patrick O'Mahony and composer James Ó Ceallaigh following "The Auteurs", as well as Director/Co-Writer Marc Cleary and Actor Austin Spacy of Fuel after "The Futures" screening.Documentary lovers can look forward to "EAT / SLEEP / CHEER / REPEAT," which will include a discussion with Director Tanya Doyle and Producer Daniel Hegarty. The festival’s closing program of short films, "The Contemporaries," will feature a Q&A with Writer of Yellow Belt; Alan O’Gorman, alongside Director Joey Falsetta of Eamon and its cast members Liam Fountain, Josh Harp, Rachel Rath, and Mollie Gunn.The festival concludes with Aoife Kelleher’s award-winning documentary "Mrs. Robinson," a compelling exploration of the life and legacy of Ireland’s first female president, Mary Robinson. This final screening will be followed by a post-festival celebration, offering audiences a chance to reflect on the weekend’s films and connect with fellow festival goers.The festival will host a series of engaging daily panel discussions with industry experts, including The Future of Indie, which will explore the evolving landscape of independent filmmaking with Kirsten Sheridan, Kip Konwiser, and Diarmaid McGrath; Script to Screen – The Actor’s Role, which will examine the casting and performance process with Mat Raney, Karen Ryan, and Christopher Thornton; and Behind the Camera Lens, which will highlight the creative minds shaping cinema, featuring Alan Smyth, Zegan Doyle, and Kemma Filby.For younger audiences, the festival is proud to present "A Greyhound of a Girl," featuring the voices of Brendan Gleeson and Sharon Horgan. This heartwarming animated feature ensures that the festival offers something for everyone. IFFLA is currently Directed by Matthew Nevin, Managed by Jenn McGuirk and Coordinated by Jenny Minniti Shippey. Festival Director Matthew Nevin shares his excitement about this year’s program, stating: "From powerful dramas to exciting new films and captivating short films, the Irish Film Festival Los Angeles celebrates the creativity, passion, and storytelling excellence of Ireland's filmmakers. As Irish cinema continues to gain international recognition, we are proud to showcase these voices, bringing new stories and visionary artists to audiences in Los Angeles. Join us for a fun few days celebrating the best of Irish film!"Supported By: The Government of Ireland Emigrant Support Programme, Screen Ireland, ELMA, TG4, MART Gallery & Studios, LA County Arts & Culture, The Irish Film Institute’s IFI International programme in connection with Culture Ireland and Arts Council Ireland.

